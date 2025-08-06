The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Ottolenghi is selling his £4.50 ice cream at this supermarket – we predict a sell-out
The three flavours include roasted pistachio and sour cherry
Whether you worked through his cookbook Flavour during the pandemic to combat the lockdown ennui or are a regular at his famous London restaurants and delis, Yotam Ottolenghi is a household name in the foodie world.
Specialising in Middle Eastern cuisine, the Israeli-British chef and restaurateur is responsible for popularising ingredients like pomegranate molasses and making vegetables and salads the star attraction rather than just the side.
His significance has seeped into the supermarket aisles, too, with everything from spice mixes to sauces, pastes and seasonings readily available to liven up meal times at home. The latest addition to the roster, however, sits in the frozen food section.
Launching exclusively in Waitrose, the chef has brought out three innovative ice cream flavours: Madagascan vanilla and miso caramel, roasted pistachio and sour cherry, and coffee and cardamom. All the flavours are inspired by some of Ottolenghi’s signature recipes (think cherry trifle with pistachio and rosemary crumble, miso pesto pasta or the coffee and cardamom pound cake).
Costing £4.50 thanks to an introductory offer at Waitrose, the ice creams are available for delivery or collection until 26 August 2025. Here’s everything you need to know about Ottolenghi’s ice creams.
Ottolenghi roasted pistachio sour cream and cherry ice cream: £4.50, Waitrose.com
Made with West Country cream, this ice cream boasts no artificial colours or flavourings, and is suitable for vegetarians (tick, tick, tick). If you loved the viral pistachio Dubai chocolate bar, this Ottolenghi ice cream is well worth a try. The roasted pistachio flavour is said to be balanced with a sour cherry ripple – literally the cherry on top.
Ottolenghi Madagascan vanilla and miso caramel ice cream: £4.50, Waitrose.com
This Ottolenghi ice cream tub sounds deliciously refreshing for hot summer days. The Madagascan vanilla is elevated by miso salted caramel for a characteristically Ottolenghi flavour.
Ottolenghi coffee cardamom ice cream: £4.50, Waitrose.com
Coffee and cardamom are a match made in heaven – Ottolenghi has previously used both ingredients in pound cake and madeleines. Now, it’s in ice cream form, made with West Country cream. An exotic combination, the bitterness of the coffee is sure to lift the citrusy taste of the cardamom.
