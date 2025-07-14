Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
From purse-friendly options to total luxury, I’ve found the best Dubai-style chocolate
Whether you’ve seen the videos all over social media, noticed cleared-out shelves in the supermarket, or spotted pistachio flavours all over the dessert menu at your favourite restaurants, chances are that you’ve heard about the Dubai-style chocolate craze.
We have Dubai-based Fix Chocolatier to thank for the surging popularity of pistachio. Although the Emirati chocolatiers launched their popular chocolate bar, “can't get knafeh of it”, back in 2022, news of its indulgent, must-try flavour has travelled across the world this year, and demand is only growing. Currently, the phrase Dubai chocolate has surpassed 120 million views on TikTok, creating a taste for pistachio across the world.
The original bar, which costs $18 (£13.25), combines flavours of pistachio, chocolate and tahini with filo pastry, taking inspiration from the Middle Eastern dessert knafeh. This popular sweet treat is made with spun Dubai pastry dough layered with cheese, soaked in a sweet, sugary syrup and finished with crushed pistachios.
While fans of Fix Chocolatier’s Dubai chocolate may say that nothing quite measures up to the original, it’s only on sale in Dubai. Even there, demand is limited; the original bars are only available for a few hours each day before selling out.
To satisfy a global craving, Dubai-style chocolate products can now be found in supermarkets, chocolate shops, cafes and markets. There’s M&S’s viral big daddy pistachio bar, and The Ivy restaurant collection has even launched a new pistachio take on their famous chocolate bombe dessert.
But that supply still isn’t meeting demand. Waitrose had to limit customer purchases of the Lindt Dubai-style chocolate, there have been multiple restocks of M&S’s chocolate, and we’ve even seen international nut shortages.
Dubai-style chocolate is famously expensive, with its ingredients all coming with a premium price tag. There are also a handful of imported Dubai chocolates which do not meet Food Standards Agency requirements. On top of all of that, it’s a fad. Much like the Labubu bag charm craze, there is a lot of marketing trying to sell people on this viral chocolate.
In a bid to bring you honest, side-by-side takes, I tried the best Dubai-style chocolate goodies on the market (I know, it’s a hard job). Here’s everything you need to know.
Lucky for me, I'm a self-proclaimed chocoholic, so eating a lot of chocolate in the name of good journalism wasn’t an issue.
I love nutty flavours, and had tried many pistachio-flavoured chocolates before conducting this review. After covering Godiva’s Dubai chocolate bar, I already knew that great pistachio flavour is mildly sweet, creamy and buttery, with an earthiness, and sometimes saltiness, to it. But, for this particular test, I was looking for products that incorporate that additional crisp and crunch that Dubai-style chocolate is famous for, along with silky and smooth chocolate.
To assess each product’s worth, I considered the size, quality of ingredients, and, of course, the taste.
Godiva’s take on Dubai-style chocolate is just what you’d think of when imagining any treat from the well-known chocolatier – creamy, velvety and rich. The pistachio filling contains a small amount of kadayif, which offers a delicate crunch.
Made in Turkey, Godiva uses pistachios from the Antep region in each bar, which have a more noticeable sweetness compared to the other options I tried. There’s not quite as much crispness as other bars, such as the Patislove, but when chilled, the bar is perfectly crunchy, and has a great snap. For a bar that’s easy to get hold of, has all the right fillings, and is perfectly moreish, you can’t go wrong.
One of Aldi’s recent Specialbuys, the Patislove bar is incredibly well priced at less than £5 a pop. The bar is filled with a smooth and mild pistachio cream, that’s so creamy it tastes almost like a Kinder Bueno. Unlike other so-called Dubai-style chocolates, which are really just chocolates with pistachio cream, this chocolate includes kadayif pieces, making it close to the original Dubai chocolate. It’s a delicious addition that puts this chocolate into the top spot - the filling has a perfect crispness to balance the indulgent chocolate cream.
The milky chocolate was thick enough to add a layer of sweetness, without overpowering the pistachio flavours, and had a rich and creamy flavour. The only thing that the bar was lacking was a bit more of an authentic, earthy taste to the pistachio. But unless you’re a nut connoisseur, you’re unlikely to miss it.
I was really impressed with the Patislove bar’s value for money, offering a taste of Dubai-style chocolate for the lowest price I’ve seen yet. Best of all, unlike other supermarkets, there’s no limit on how many you can buy – but there’s no guarantee it’ll be in store.
When I reviewed all the Dubai-style chocolate products with some happy family members, several immediate reactions were that the Läderach slab was the most authentic option, and beautifully reminiscent of the famous Dubai chocolate.
Combining Läderach’s creamy milk chocolate, a pistachio filling blended with crispy baked kataifi, roasted pistachio pieces and almond gianduja, each bite is a feast for the senses. There's a slight saltiness to the flavour, which cuts through the sweetness well. The chocolate has a perfect crack, and its thin layer is just enough. It’s a perfectly delicious chocolate.
The only issue is that Läderach is a luxury chocolatier. Online, this bar costs a whopping £32, so it’s not one you grab in a supermarket alongside a meal deal. Although, it does work out at £10.50 per 100g, which is pretty on par with other brands (plus you’re getting a taste of true luxury chocolate). If you want to spend a bit less, you can go to the shop in person and buy a small 50g square for around £5. If you fancy treating yourself to a little luxury, this is the best buy. If you’re feeling particularly indulgent and just can’t get enough of the chocolate, Läderach sells a mighty 1.2kg slab (£126, Laderach.com), but again, that won’t work for everyone.
I was really excited to try out M&S’s “the big daddy” bar, as it has been sold out every time I've been into the shop for months. The first thing I noticed was the sheer size of the bar. At 280g, it's a thick, chunky beast. It’s totally indulgent; the pistachio filling is smooth and nutty with a toasted flavour, which adds a nice amount of depth. The filling was thick and more like a paste than other bars with crèmes.
Unique to this bar is the addition of sweet and sticky caramel, which M&S haven’t scrimped on at all. You get a good amount with each bite, and it has a slight saltiness to it, which balances the sweetness of the chocolate. While the bar is missing the crispy pastry that characterises true Dubai-style chocolate, the caramel is a welcome substitution.
I have to admit a certain amount of bias here. I usually avoid of Lindt chocolate and the brand’s Lindor truffles. Though I find the chocolate creamy and smooth, it’s a little too sickly-sweet for me.
The bar has a particularly great snap, which is something I’ve noticed about Lindt chocolate in the past. The overall taste is rather rich, which is ideal for a little treat. Unlike some other bars, the filling is made up of a pistachio paste, rather than crème.
I found it a little too cloying, but my family liked it, so if you love Lindt chocolate already, this might be the bar for you.
We all agreed, however, that there wasn’t enough filling to balance the flavour of the chocolate. If you’re not a huge fan of pistachio, but want to try out what all the fuss is about, it’s got a pleasant, high-quality taste.
Hotel Chocolat's selector selection is a great way to try out a variety of flavours at a reasonable price. I frequently pick up a mix of selectors when I'm looking to try something new – cherry and dark chocolate, creamy amaretto biscuits, and now, pistachio-filled chocolates.
Each pack contains six chocolates and is a solid entryway to those who want to dip their toes into the world of pistachio chocolate but prefer a smoother blend. The silky, nutty filling is encased in a caramel-milk chocolate, which, when placed together, almost gives a coconutty flavour.
As Hotel Chocolat’s chocolate is so deliciously rich, creamy and packed full of flavour alone, each piece tastes better when enjoyed in one bite. Otherwise, chocolate is the main flavour. This chocolate is also missing knafeh, kadayif, or kataifi pieces, so while it’s a delicious pistachio chocolate, it’s not quite a Dubai-style chocolate.
It isn't just the chocolate world that has seen the addition of Dubai-style flavours, with even bakeries now incorporating pistachios into biscuits, pastries and cakes. Cutter & Squidge are currently offering tweely-named “biskies” – a cross between a cake and a cookie – sandwiched with a pistachio and kadayif ganache and chocolate buttercream. On top, there's a sprinkling of crispy gold pearls, crushed pistachios and glossy green chocolate.
There's only a small amount of kadayif in the middle, but once you get into it, it’s deliciously creamy and nutty. The buttercream is light and fluffy, and softens the rich chocolate biskie. I particularly enjoyed the addition of chopped pistachios, which was what gave each bite a bit more texture.
The biskies aren’t particularly pistachio-heavy, but then, if each biskie were stuffed with pistachio filling, it would likely be too sickly. At nearly £30 per box (or £32.99 for the giant size), these desserts aren’t cheap, but they’re a lovely treat or gift.
It would be impossible for me not to love any Dubai-style chocolate bar or dessert – there’s the creamy chocolate, buttery and rich flavours of pistachio, and the crisp texture of kadayif. But, when it comes to an option that’s got all the right flavours, a good texture, and is easily accessible, it has to be Godiva’s pistachio and kadayif milk chocolate. If you can manage to get your hands on some in-store, Aldi’s Patislove kadayif Dubai chocolate style bar has an incredibly competitive price tag and deliciously creamy and crisp filling. For a slightly more luxurious purchase, and to a slightly more authentic taste of Dubai-style chocolate, I’d choose the Läderach frischschoggi Dubai milk, which gets high praise for its well-balanced flavour and perfectly blended filling.
