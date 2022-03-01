You’d batter believe it, Pancake Day 2022 is here, and for those who love nothing more than a stack of fluffy deliciousness, excitement is mounting.

Whether it’s a big pancake bonanza with family and friends or a smaller batch for one, it’s a good idea to make sure you’ve got everything you need to pull off a flippin’ great spread – because who wants to be hunting for that elusive whisk at the 11th hour?

Luckily, M&S is never one to disappoint when it comes to special days in the diary, and this year, Shrove Tuesday is no exception.

Enter, the M&S Pancake Day essentials collection which, you guessed it, features all the retailer’s must-haves for the big day. From a seriously cute Percy Pig pan for little kitchen helpers and big kids alike, to easy pour jugs and ice-cream scoops for the finishing touch, nothing’s been forgotten here.

If you’re keen to make your day run as smoothly as possible with minimum faff, there’s a party bag filled with all the ingredients you need for the perfect flips, and yes, that includes toppings too. Hello golden blonde chocolate spread!

So whether you’re team jam, lemon juice or a sucker for maple syrup, read on to find out how to ensure the day doesn’t fall flat.

Percy Pig pancake pan: £15, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S)

Would it be an M&S Pancake Day selection without our favourite pig making an appearance? New for this year and pretty in pink, this non-stick Percy Pig pan easily creates Percy shaped pancakes – simply trace Percy’s head with the included squeezy bottle and voilà. There’s no doubt in our mind that this will be a hit with both little ones and big kids.

If you just can’t get enough of Pancake Day prep, then the high-street giant has plenty more treats in store to make sure you have a truly flippin’ fantastic Shrove Tuesday.

M&S pancake party gift bag: £25, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S)

This convenient goodie bag is a one-stop-shop for a cracking stack. It’s filled with everything from a pre-made American pancake mix to natural pecans, and an array of toppings including a gloriously delicious sounding golden blonde chocolate spread. And of course, the classics like organic Canadian maple syrup and raspberry coulis are included as well. Plus, if you’re in need of some flippin inspiration, you’ll find recipe cards inside too.

Percy Pig tea towels, set of 3: £9.50, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S)

Making pancakes is messy business, and these pure cotton Percy Pig tea towels are not only a ridiculously cute addition to your cooking arsenal, but a practical one too. One of the designs sees Percy looking characteristically cheerful while whipping up his own batch of hotcakes and the rest are sure to brighten up your kitchen. We’re sure little chefs will appreciate them just as much as big cooks too.

OXO good grips balloon whisk: £10, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S)

Who says you need an electric appliance to whip up the perfect batter? Touted for being non-slip and comfy to hold, an absolute must if you’re feeding an army of pancake fans, this Oxo balloon whisk should do the trick nicely. Made of polished stainless steel, it’s easy to clean making it a godsend when it’s starting to look like a bag of flour has exploded in the kitchen.

Joseph Joseph 3 piece nest trio food preparation set: £25, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S)

Three tools is better than one with this Joseph Joseph set. The Russian doll-esque design means the two easy-pour mixing jugs and lemon juicer fit together perfectly – great if you’re short on cupboard space. The juicer will be useful all year round too, whether you’re adding a splash to your teas or squeezing a glass for a banging lemon drizzle. And in this cute pastel blue and punchy yellow hue, how could you say no!

OXO good grips flexible pancake turner: £10, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S)

For the less confident flippers among us, this pancake turner from OXO is ideal. No longer will your crépes fall to the floor or get stuck to ceiling, they’ll turn over and be nicely browned all over. Plus, there’s no risk of scratching your pan up as it’s made from silicone, which is a real win if you’re keen to keep your non-stick pans in tip top condition for years to come.

