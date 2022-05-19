Looking for a new single malt whisky? Then why not broaden your choice beyond Scotland and pick a dram from a less well-known whisky-producing nation.

There’s excellent whisky to be had from all over the world, with a rapidly expanding list of countries that have whisky-producing distilleries distributing their products to a global audience.

With the varying climates and conditions in which to distil and age the spirits, and a keenness to look at production methods and ingredients from a fresh perspective, there are lots of amazing new discoveries to be had.

So just what is behind the global surge in distilleries producing single malts, and why folk are more eager to try whisky from outside the more traditional whisky-producing nations?

According to Eddie Ludlow, founder of The Whisky Lounge, much is down to the good work done by Japanese distilleries. Japanese whisky is, he says, “now accepted as a high-quality alternative to Scotch whiskies and has helped kick the door down for whiskies from anywhere in the world.”

Read more:

As a result, you can find quality whisky from hot and humid countries such as Taiwan and India along with other cooler regions such as Scandinavia. Ludlow believes that whisky fanatics should also look closer to home and some of the excellent distilleries throughout England. “English whisky is really riding a wave at the moment,” he says. “Many of the key distilleries – such as The Lakes, Spirit of Yorkshire and Bimber – all ‘came of age’ last year, with single malt whisky releases from all of them.”

How we tested

To test the best of these globally produced spirits, we joined numerous tasting sessions hosted by The Whisky Lounge and The Whisky Show, besides clearing the kitchen table for a few sessions of our own. We’ve not included whisky from more familiar places such as Ireland, USA and Canada, but in case your adventurous spirit doesn’t want to travel beyond Scotland we’ve thrown in a new, innovative treat from the old whisky country too. So cast aside any misguided preconceptions you may be harbouring and join us on this globe-trotting whisky adventure…