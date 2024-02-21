This Bushmills single malt whiskey has been reduced to £25 at Amazon

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fancy replenishing your drinks cabinet ahead of Paddy’s Day celebrations? Amazon’s got you covered with an £11 discount on this Bushmills single malt whiskey. The 240 year-old Bushmills distillery is one of the most celebrated in the whiskey world, producing single malts that are still ranked among the best whiskeys from Ireland.

One of the few “grain to glass” distilleries in Ireland, Bushmills is crafted in small batches on-site. While the popular whiskey trend has lately trended towards ascendant distilleries in Japan and the US, historically the best sips have come from Scotland and Ireland.

We’ve already rounded up the best whiskeys for St. Patrick’s Day, which includes a 16-year-old malt from Bushmills. This particular deal is on a younger and less expensive vintage at 10 years old but is one we think would make a great gift or a tipple to adorn the drinks shelf.

Bushmills 10-year-old single malt Irish whiskey: Was £36.50, now £25, Amazon.co.uk

Triple distilled from 100 per cent malt barley and matured in former sherry butts and bourbon-seasoned barrels, this approachable 10-year-old single malt from Bushmills leans into heavy honey notes with touches of vanilla and dark chocolate.

An accessible single-malt enjoyable by even those with sensitive palates, Bushmills’s 10-year-old vintage is the youngest the distillery produces. It’s certainly not one for mixing but instead is best enjoyed on ice or with a dash of still water to open up the flavours.

