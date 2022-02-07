Tesco’s £15 Valentine’s Day meal deal includes rump steak, vegan brownies and prosecco
What could be more romantic than a home-cooked meal?
The annual celebration of love that is Valentine’s Day is nearly upon us and, whether you relish the opportunity to get romantic or prefer to keep things low key, it’s a great excuse to celebrate.
If you’re hoping to give pricey restaurants a miss this year, the good news is that plenty of supermarkets have launched their very own meal deals, which means you get to enjoy a hearty dining experience from the comfort of your own home.
Among those helping you to create a perfect Valentine’s night in is Tesco, which has brought back its popular three-course menu for another year.
The supermarket’s offering is packed with delicious dishes from its “Finest” range, as well as a vegan option for every course. Tesco has also expanded its menu to include 32 products, meaning shoppers can build their own feast across a whopping 76,000 combinations.
Whether it’s a date night with your partner, a Galentine’s celebration, or a nice dinner with your household, here’s everything you need to know about Tesco’s Valentine’s Day meal deal for two, including how much it costs, when it’s available to buy and what’s included.
When is Tesco’s Valentine’s meal deal launching?
Tesco’s romantic offering is available from 9 February until 14 February, so there’s not long to wait until you can take advantage of the deal.
The offer is available to shop in-store and online from this date. However, if you’re hoping to pick your selection up from a Tesco Express store, you’ll have to wait until 10 February to do so.
How much does it cost?
The supermarket has kept the price of its meal deal for two the same as last year – it will set you back £15, which we think is a far more purse-friendly price than ordering a takeaway.
What’s included in the deal?
Made up of a selection of 32 products across meat, fish, vegetarian and plant-based dishes, as well as alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, the Tesco Finest Valentine’s dinner for two has something to suit every taste.
The offer includes a choice of a starter, main, two sides and a dessert, as well as a full-sized bottle of alcohol, a four pack of beers, or a non-alcoholic alternative. Browse the full menu below:
Starters
- Tesco Finest camembert sharing bread heart
- Tesco Finest crispy calamari with chilli dip
- Tesco Finest feta and red pepper tartlets
- Tesco Finest antipasti platter
- Wicked Kitchen crispy m’shrooms with smoky ketchup
Mains
- Tesco Finest rump steak with pink peppercorn butter
- Tesco Finest duck breast portions with a raspberry hoisin sauce
- Tesco Finest burgers with heart shaped triple cheese melt
- Tesco Finest chicken cabernet sauvignon
- Tesco Finest chicken in a prosecco sauce
- Tesco Finest butternut squash and goat’s cheese lasagne
- Tesco Finest smoked Scottish salmon fillets with lemon and pink peppercorn butter
- Wicked Kitchen wicked wellingtons
Sides
- Tesco Finest triple cooked chips
- Tesco Finest potato dauphinoise
- Tesco Finest heart shaped potato croquettes
- Tesco Finest three cheese and chive cauliflower cheese
- Tesco Finest green vegetable trio
- Tesco Finest leeks, petits pois and savoy cabbage
- Wicked Kitchen Valentine’s veggies
- Wicked Kitchen cheesy potato gratin
Desserts
- Tesco Finest Belgian chocolate and orange pots
- Tesco Finest millionaire’s tarts with red sprinkled hearts
- Tesco Finest white chocolate and raspberry pots
- Tesco Finest passion fruit and raspberry cheesecake slices
- Wicked Kitchen chocolate love brownie
Drinks
- Tesco Finest pinot grigio
- Tesco Finest South African malbec
- Tesco Finest pinot grigio blush
- Tesco Finest prosecco valdobbiadene DOCG
- Peroni nastro azzurro
- Belvoir Farm 2-pack: Non-alcoholic passionfruit martini and juniper and tonic
Available in-store and online from 9 February
