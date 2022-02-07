The annual celebration of love that is Valentine’s Day is nearly upon us and, whether you relish the opportunity to get romantic or prefer to keep things low key, it’s a great excuse to celebrate.

If you’re hoping to give pricey restaurants a miss this year, the good news is that plenty of supermarkets have launched their very own meal deals, which means you get to enjoy a hearty dining experience from the comfort of your own home.

Among those helping you to create a perfect Valentine’s night in is Tesco, which has brought back its popular three-course menu for another year.

The supermarket’s offering is packed with delicious dishes from its “Finest” range, as well as a vegan option for every course. Tesco has also expanded its menu to include 32 products, meaning shoppers can build their own feast across a whopping 76,000 combinations.

Whether it’s a date night with your partner, a Galentine’s celebration, or a nice dinner with your household, here’s everything you need to know about Tesco’s Valentine’s Day meal deal for two, including how much it costs, when it’s available to buy and what’s included.

When is Tesco’s Valentine’s meal deal launching?

(Tesco)

Tesco’s romantic offering is available from 9 February until 14 February, so there’s not long to wait until you can take advantage of the deal.

The offer is available to shop in-store and online from this date. However, if you’re hoping to pick your selection up from a Tesco Express store, you’ll have to wait until 10 February to do so.

How much does it cost?

The supermarket has kept the price of its meal deal for two the same as last year – it will set you back £15, which we think is a far more purse-friendly price than ordering a takeaway.

What’s included in the deal?

(Tesco)

Made up of a selection of 32 products across meat, fish, vegetarian and plant-based dishes, as well as alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, the Tesco Finest Valentine’s dinner for two has something to suit every taste.

The offer includes a choice of a starter, main, two sides and a dessert, as well as a full-sized bottle of alcohol, a four pack of beers, or a non-alcoholic alternative. Browse the full menu below:

Starters

Tesco Finest camembert sharing bread heart

Tesco Finest crispy calamari with chilli dip

Tesco Finest feta and red pepper tartlets

Tesco Finest antipasti platter

Wicked Kitchen crispy m’shrooms with smoky ketchup

Mains

Tesco Finest rump steak with pink peppercorn butter

Tesco Finest duck breast portions with a raspberry hoisin sauce

Tesco Finest burgers with heart shaped triple cheese melt

Tesco Finest chicken cabernet sauvignon

Tesco Finest chicken in a prosecco sauce

Tesco Finest butternut squash and goat’s cheese lasagne

Tesco Finest smoked Scottish salmon fillets with lemon and pink peppercorn butter

Wicked Kitchen wicked wellingtons

Sides

Tesco Finest triple cooked chips

Tesco Finest potato dauphinoise

Tesco Finest heart shaped potato croquettes

Tesco Finest three cheese and chive cauliflower cheese

Tesco Finest green vegetable trio

Tesco Finest leeks, petits pois and savoy cabbage

Wicked Kitchen Valentine’s veggies

Wicked Kitchen cheesy potato gratin

Desserts

Tesco Finest Belgian chocolate and orange pots

Tesco Finest millionaire’s tarts with red sprinkled hearts

Tesco Finest white chocolate and raspberry pots

Tesco Finest passion fruit and raspberry cheesecake slices

Wicked Kitchen chocolate love brownie

Drinks

Tesco Finest pinot grigio

Tesco Finest South African malbec

Tesco Finest pinot grigio blush

Tesco Finest prosecco valdobbiadene DOCG

Peroni nastro azzurro

Belvoir Farm 2-pack: Non-alcoholic passionfruit martini and juniper and tonic

Available in-store and online from 9 February

