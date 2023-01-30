Tesco’s £12 Valentine’s meal deal includes a £10 bottle of prosecco

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, those who celebrate the occasion may be brainstorming ways to make it memorable – from working out the logistics of breakfast in bed to launching a covert operation into what that special someone’s favourite flower is.

If, this year, you would prefer not to fork out for pricey restaurant fare, there are plenty of dine-in options that could feel just as decadent (that don’t leave you with a mountain of pots and pans to wash up) – namely, supermarket dine-in deals for two.

With the likes of Sainsbury’s, Asda and Waitrose offering their own romantic meals this year, Tesco’s offer will be available from 9 February onwards, and includes a main, side, dessert and drink.

It is important to note the £12 deal is only available if you have a Tesco Clubcard – that isn’t to say you can’t buy the items individiually, of course, but they will be at full price.

Find our whether the 2023 Tesco Finest dine-in deal is your cup of tea by perusing the menu here – there are some returning dishes from last year, as well as brand new additions.

When is the Tesco Finest Valentine’s dinner for two launching?

(Tesco)

As with most of the supermarket Valentine’s Day dine-in meals, the Tesco finest deal will be available to buy either online or in store from 9 February, although, as we have mentioned, the £12 price will only be available to Tesco Clubcard holders.

What’s included?

As you might expect, the Tesco Finest Valentine’s dishes hail from the supermarket’s premium Tesco Finest range, with a main course, side, dessert and drink all included. There have been plenty of new additions for 2023 – including a bottle of prosecco that would cost £10 when bought separately – with 22 dishes in total on the menu.

If having a starter is non-negotiable for you, however, you may want to look at similar supermarket Valentine’s Day meal deals.

Read more: We ordered from FLOWERBX ahead of Valentine’s Day

Moving straight into mains, new for this year is a vegetable moussaka, while dishes back for another year include salmon gratin; chicken in cabernet sauce; duck breast with raspberry and hoisin sauce; and mascarpone-and-basil risotto. It is worth noting there isn’t a vegan main course on the menu.

To accompany the main event, you can expect a choice of truffle mac and cheese, heart-shaped potato croquettes with black pepper and parsley (if you really want to embrace the Valentine’s Day theme), while other options include creamed spinach and potato dauphinoise.

Read more: Supermarket meals and restaurant kits for Valentine’s day

Of the six desserts on the menu, we have our eye on the vegan chocolate brownie heart, while other options include the raspberry royale profiteroles, millionaire’s tarts, lemon meringue cheesecake slices, and caramel melt-in-the-middle puddings.

Alcoholic tipples span South African malbec, sauvignon blanc and cinsault rosé. If you’d prefer something non-alcoholic, you can choose between juices, fizzy soft drinks and non-alcoholic Nosecco rosé. All of this for £12 – we’ll cheers to that.

Available in store and online from 9 February

