We’re fans of good single malt at IndyBest – check out our enthusiastically researched review of the best scotch whiskies for the proof – so naturally we’re always on the prowl for discounts on our favourite bottles.

Over at Amazon, we’ve found a 41 per cent saving on The Singleton 12-year-old scotch, which brings the price of the popular Speyside whisky down to £27.

Speyside is renowned for having some of the most mineral-rich water in the world, attracting many of Scotland’s most globally celebrated distilleries. The Singleton 12 is a real crowd-pleaser from the Highlands region, offering a smooth and mellow taste designed to be accessible for those who haven’t dabbled much in malts before.

This whisky isn’t just a winter warmer either. The Singleton 12 is recommended for mixing whisky highballs – just add soda and ice – so if the recent hot weather has you rolling out the garden furniture in anticipation of your next barbecue, we can think of no better whisky to bring to the patio.

The Singleton 12-year-old single malt whisky: Was £46, now £27, Amazon.co.uk

An unapologetically drinkable scotch, The Singleton 12 bills itself as a smooth, fruity and buttery single malt that’s an ideal entry point for those who might not consider themselves huge whisky fans.

Unusually for a single malt – which some purists insist must be enjoyed neat, ideally by a roaring log fire next to a wolfhound – The Singleton is freely recommended for mixing with soda, unlocking the potential for a summer of whisky highballs in the garden on hot days.

