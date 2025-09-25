Experts love this wine service – and this deal gets you 12 bottles for £6 each

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If you’re anything like us, your autumn will involve plenty of candle-lit dinner parties and sofa time (watching The Celebrity Traitors). So, if you’re looking for a quality bottle of plonk to carry you into cosy season, you’ll be pleased to know that Naked Wines is running a limited-time offer on a 12-bottle case, which sees the price of a bottle being less than £6.

Founded in 2008, Naked Wines has helped to make great wine more accessible. Not only does it help boost the profile of independent winemakers around the world, but the retailer also allows wine lovers to discover high-quality bottles at affordable price points.

The wine service is hugely popular with sommeliers. Libby Brodie, a qualified wine consultant, told The Independent: “A massive point of difference when compared to other platforms and shops is the immediacy of contact with the actual winemakers themselves.”

Naked Wines really puts the customer front and centre – you pay £25 a month into a wine account to spend on future orders. If you don’t like a wine you receive, you get the credit back to try something new and the brand’s site tailors recommendations to your taste. “Online, you can give feedback and ask questions direct to the winemaker – and they write back,” explains Brodie.

“It cuts out the middleman and the winemakers love it as they get to know what people are actually loving (or not),” Brodie adds. “It makes the experience so much more informative and collaborative.”

open image in gallery The price of a bottle will be less than £6 with this offer ( Naked Wines )

If you’re yet to try Naked Wines, the brand is currently offering £80 off your first case. This impressive deal means you can sample 12 carefully curated bottles of premium wine for less than £6 each.

To benefit from the savings, enter the code WINES80, and you’ll be automatically signed up as a Naked Wines Angel (the brand’s name for its members). The exact bottles in the welcome case remain a surprise, but the curated selection will give you a taste of what to expect with your membership.

Discover more expert wine recommendations in our guide to the best supermarket wines