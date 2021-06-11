Whether you’re pairing a bottle with a nice dinner after working all day from a makeshift home office, or enjoying a drink over a Zoom call with friends, trying times often call for a glass of wine.

Especially since as of midnight on 4 January, England entered its third national lockdown in a bid to curb the rising number of coronavirus cases across the UK.

Pubs, restaurants and all non-essential shops are closed, and alcohol takeaways are to be banned until mid-February.

Although you’ll still be able to buy wine in supermarkets during lockdown, it’s more important than ever to support independent businesses – so why not order online from small sellers and vineyards?

Not only will you be helping those who are having to shut their shop doors for the second time this year, specialist sellers will have far more choice, and you can order from the comfort of your sofa.

Ahead we’ve rounded up the online shops and vineyards to place an order with, whether it’s for your next virtual date night, weekday treat or weekend plans spent indoors.

If you’re new to the business of ordering wine or just want to try something new, here are some of the best to get started with.

You can trust our independent round-ups. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections. This revenue helps us to fund journalism across The Independent.

Online wine shops and merchants delivering

Virgin Wines

Get organised and start stocking up for Christmas now (Virgin Wines)

At the start of the first lockdown, Virgin Wines saw such a surge in demand that it temporarily stopped taking orders.

Now it’s up and running again, you can enjoy £25 off your first order with free delivery, whether it’s individual bottles or pre-mixed cases.

Due to Covid-19, deliveries may take longer than usual, but according to the retailer, next-day delivery options are still available, with prices starting from £7.99. If you spend over £150 on single order bags, you’ll get free delivery.

We’ve got our eye on this Christmas all wrapped up mixed wine case, costing £129.87, which includes wines from five different countries, from Australia to Italy. Perfect for the wintery period and run up to a quieter festive season.

Visit now

Majestic

The retailer will also be offering a click and collect service (Majestic Wine)

For nationwide wine giant Majestic, its stores will be staying open but with strict measures in place to ensure customers can socially distance, including allowing limited numbers of people in.

If you’d rather stay on the sofa, you can still order online, with either standard or nominated delivery, which is free if you spend over £150 and when you order six bottles or more.

We’d suggest stocking up to get the best value for your money.

The merchant recommends directly placing your order with your local store via email, you can find you nearest one here. It will also continue to offer its click and collect service.

Visit now

Corney & Barrow

There’s a huge selection of wines to shops from the merchant (Corney & Barrow)

Fine wine specialists Corney & Barrow is continuing to offer home delivery, which is free on orders of more than £100, with its entire range available to shop.

It also has a specially curated selection of Christmas wines, just in time for the festive season ahead.

With reds, whites, champagne, and mixed cases to shop, it’ll make what’s looking to be a very different Christmas that extra bit special. There’s also 15 per cent off Delamotte champagnes when you enter the code “CHAMP15” at checkout.

Visit now

Honest Grapes

This Californian Grace Bridge pinot noir is a bestseller (Honest Grapes)

Online retailer Honest Grapes delivers nationwide, and members also get access to advice form a wine expert, who is available to chat to over the phone, webchat and email. Membership subscriptions start from £50 a month and include exclusive offers, cash back on wines and event access.

Next day delivery is free on all orders over £75, with the standard option arriving within 2-3 working days.

If you needed more persuading, it came out on top in our IndyBest test of the best online wine shops for its easy to navigate menu, food matching sector and the personal touch from its wine experts.

Visit now

Wanderlust Wines

Wanderlust Wines handpicks bottles from lesser-known producers (Wanderlust Wines)

Wanderlust Wines is doing one better by delivering across the UK for free on orders over £100. You can also qualify for its next-day delivery service if you order before 11am.

It imports handpicked wines from around the world from lesser-known producers, so you’re getting something special with every order. It's currently running with a limited amount of stock though.

Every wine it sells is also organically farmed, organic or biodynamically certified.

Visit now

Berry Bros. & Rudd

This Crémant de Limoux bottle is a blend of orchard fruit and honeyed spice (Berry Bros. & Rudd)

London and Basingstoke-based retailer, Berry Bros. & Rudd, claims to be Britain’s oldest wine and spirit merchant, and it’s got no plans to stop now, as it’s continuing its services during lockdown.

The retailer is taking online orders and also has a collection service from its London shop and warehouse in Basingstoke.

It has a wide selection of wines and spirits from places including Bordeaux, Champagne, Italy and America that will leave you spoilt for choice.

Delivery is £10 or free when you spend over £200.

Visit now

Jeroboams

Dry and fruity, this promises a clean, refreshing finish (Jeroboams)

London-based Jeroboams, whose rich history dates back to 1934, is offering free delivery when you spend over £100 and delivers across the UK, including the Highlands, Ireland and Northern Ireland.

While its eight shops will be closed, there’s plenty of wines to choose from online and it’s currently offering 10 per cent off 12 bottles or more with the code “CASE10”.

We’ve got our eye on this N.V. Arcobello Prosecco Brut, Vino Spumante, Ermes Mansue with golden apple and pear flavours. Costing just £9.56, it’s a steal.

Visit now

Slurp

The blend of red fruits, dried figs and dates in this bottle make for a tasty finish (Slurp)

Another online retailer, Slurp, is a real lockdown go-to and has free delivery on orders over £100. If you order before 12pm, you can enjoy next-day delivery.

It has mixed cases too which start from £27.50, and monthly offers. For November, you can save up to 30 per cent on some of its bestselling bottles, which is great timing.

Visit now

Roberson Wines

This retailer is offering free next working day delivery (Roberson Wine)

As its London winery will have to close during lockdown, Roberson Wines will be sticking to online orders for now, with free next working day delivery to most UK addresses.

It offers a personalised service and carefully curated selection from Argentina, America, France, Brazil, South Africa and more and we love its weekly picks of vinos that compliment the weather.

Visit now

Baudac

Go all out with a case of fine wine (Baudac)

If you’re planning on stocking up for lockdown by splashing out on a case of fine wine, take a look at Bauduc, which makes its wines at its Bordeaux vineyard, Château Bauduc.

The seller’s wines are found in the restaurants of Gordon Ramsey, Rick Stein and Hotel du Vin.

Currently offering free delivery in England and Wales for 12 or more bottles, now is the time to buy.

There's plenty of choice to make up a mixed case with, too. We’ll be trying out the Rick Stein collection of signature wines, where a case of six bottles of Les Trois hectares blanc 2015 starts at £71.70. The dry white is described as gently fruity and aromatic.

Visit now

L’Altre Vi

Red, white or sparkling, whatever your preference, you’ll find something you enjoy (L’Altre Vi)

Elsewhere, mother and son (Rachel and Rubén) run wine company L’Altre Vi, which caters to those who have a penchant for Catalan wines.

There’s sparkling, red, white, pink and orange wines to shop from, and if you live within 10 miles of Oxford, you’ll qualify for free delivery on Wednesday’s and Friday’s.

Visit now

Arthouse Wine

This retailer specialises in organic wines (Arthouse Wine)

If Italian wine is your tipple of choice, pay a visit to Arthouse Wine, digitally that is of course. Its library is focused on organic and biodynamic wines – which eliminate the use of chemicals and employ the use of natural materials and composts during the manufacturing process.

A minimum order of six bottles is required so we’d suggest picking up a mixed case, so you can do a spot of wine tasting at your kitchen table. The food-friendly mix case, £103.50, is a great place to start to get a mix of everything it offers.

Visit now

English vineyards delivering

Denbies

Kick back and relax with a glass of English still wine (Denbies)

Based in Dorking, Surrey, Denbies is one of the largest wine producers in the UK. Famous for its award-winning, cool-climate sparkling wines, we were very impressed with its Denbies Brokes Botrytis Ortega 2016 in our guide to the best English still wines.

While expensive, our reviewer found it was worth splashing out. “Rich but never cloying, you can almost chew on the vanilla and candied and preserved fruit flavours here, balanced as they are by notes of citrus and spice,” they said.

Currently it is offering 20 per cent off when you purchase six or more bottles.

Visit now

Lyme Bay

This winery produces award-winning bottles (Lyme Bay)

Based in the rolling hills of Devon, close to the Jurassic coastline, Lyme Bay Winery produces award-winning English wine, fruit wine, cider, mead, liqueurs and spirits.

Our favourite is this Lyme Bay Winery classic cuvée that our reviewer found to be full of aromas of red fruits, honey and almond.

Any orders over £20 qualify for free delivery and there is currently a discount of five per cent on all orders over £150.

Visit now

Ridge View

This vineyard produces wines that are served to the Queen (Ridgeview)

This vineyard in the South Downs uses the traditional champagne methods, with impressive credentials including producing wines that are regularly served at Buckingham Palace.

As explained in our guide to the best English sparkling wines, this Ridgeview Fitzrovia rosé was served to Obama during his state visit, so if it’s good enough for Obama, it’s good enough for us.

Delivery fees are £7.95 on orders of less than six bottles, while it’s free on orders of six bottles or more.

Visit now

Davenport

This wine impressed our reviewer in our round-up of the best English sparkling wines (Davenport)

Founder Will Davenport started growing vines in Kent in 1991 and now owns a vineyard that produces more bottles of organic wine than any other UK wine producer.

In our guide to the best English sparkling wines, we loved its Davenport Vineyards Limney estate 2014.

Our reviewer said: “There’s a lovely softness to this wine, which has citrussy aromas with hints of buttery yeast and notes of baked apples and lemon peel.”

Delivery starts from £6.35 but is free for orders of 12 bottles or more.

Visit now

Black Chalk

Fresh and fruity, these are perfect for Sunday brunches spent at home (Black Chalk)

Try Hampshire-based company Black Chalk, which specialises in sparkling wine. It is currently offering free delivery for three bottles or more to mainland UK addresses.

The Classic 2015 and Wild Rose 2016 sparkling wines are £35 each. Made in small batches, the classic 2015 is a crisp blend of chardonnay, pinot noir and pinot Meunier while the Wild Rose 2016 is a summery mix of raspberries and strawberries that would suit a sweeter palate.

Visit now

Camel Valley

This producer has the royal seal of approval (Camel Valley)

Cornwall winery Camel Valley is taking online orders, while its terrace and tasting room will remain closed this month. Delivery is £9.50 per order, and there’s a 10 per cent discount for orders of 12 bottles or more.

It was the first English wine producer to be granted a royal warrant, so with the royal seal of approval, you’re in good hands.

We’d suggest trying a case of the 2018 Camel Valley darnibole bacchus, £193.86, for a crisp glass to enjoy with dinner.

Visit now

Chapel Down

Not sure what you like? Try this starter case to get a taste (Chapel Down)

In the south-east, Kent winery Chapel Down has made delivery free on all UK mainland orders, so stock up your shelves now.

Delivery will take seven days and it has asked its customer to be patient, but while you’re waiting for your order, you can plan your dinner around your order.

The Chapel Down intro case is perfect for dipping your toes into the world of wine delivery. In a case of six for £80, you’ll receive a non-vintage brut, two bottles of Bacchus, a pinot noir gin, an apple cider and a curious brew.

The winery has also previously been featured in our guide to the best English sparkling wines, in case you needed more convincing.

Visit now

Borough Wines

This winery is hosting live virtual events during lockdown (Borough Wines)

Whether you’re a London local looking to call and collect after you’ve placed your order or are further afield and looking for a home delivery, Borough Wines has plenty of small wine producers and organic options to shop, either in single bottles or cases of three, six and 12. Delivery starts from £10.

If you’re wanting to try wine tasting, it’s hosting a series of live events via its website and Instagram throughout November, which is sure to keep your spirits up during the lockdown.

Visit now

Make lockdown 3.0 a little easier with our guides to food and drink

The online wine shops and vineyards still delivering

Recreate your favourite restaurant dishes with these DIY meal kits

The fine dining restaurants delivering to your door during lockdown

Shop from these independent small food businesses

Which supermarkets have delivery slots available?

The online food subscription services

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on wine and other beverage offers, try the below links:

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.