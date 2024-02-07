Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If you’ve been put off from investing in Amazon’s most premium Ring video doorbell due to the fact you have to get a professional to hardwire it in, we’ve got good news. The online giant is launching a new battery-powered Ring video doorbell pro that is cheaper and easier to install.

The battery-powered Ring video doorbell pro is Amazon’s smartest battery-enabled video doorbell to date and will be released on 20 March. Just as powerful as the hardwired Ring video doorbell pro 2 (£219.99, Amazon.co.uk) – with a chunkier design – it features an HD camera with a 1,536px resolution, as well as colour night vision.

It’s also more precise, compared with Ring’s other battery-powered doorbells, with 3D radar detecting distances of objects and people, so you get fewer false alarms.

Keep reading for all the details on the upcoming battery-powered Ring Video Doorbell Pro, including price and features.

Read more: Best video doorbells for upgrading your home security system

Ring battery video doorbell pro: £199.99, Ring.com

(Ring)

Launching on 20 March, this is the company’s most advanced battery-powered video doorbell yet. As well as that crisp 1,536px resolution camera, colour night view and 3D motion detection, you also get access to Ring’s neat bird’s eye view feature, which lets you see an aerial map of your property and the path that visitors take to get to your house. The bird’s eye feature also makes motion alerts more accurate and precise, so you get fewer notifications caused by trees blowing slightly in the wind.

It also features full-colour pre-roll footage, so you can clearly see who’s coming up to your door before motion is detected, with higher-quality microphones and speakers for clearer two-way talk. The battery-powered video doorbell pro also supports dual-band wifi, as well as other useful standard Ring features, such as customisable motion zones and Alexa smart speaker compatibility. You can also set up package alerts and person alerts with a Ring protect plan.

Amazon hasn’t stated how long the battery will last, but Ring’s battery-powered doorbells usually last anywhere between six and 12 months before needing a recharge. The design of the doorbell doesn’t look as nice or as slim as the hardwired model (it does need to fit in a battery, after all), so keep that in mind.

Available from 20 March

