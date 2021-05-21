A decent laptop is an essential piece of kit, something we’ve all learnt over the past year (some of us, even the hard way). But, the high-end devices don’t come cheap, case in point: Apple’s MacBooks.

While up there as some of the most coveted devices, they come with an eye-watering price tag in the region of £1,000 which can be off-putting. Particularly considering that Apple is renowned for not participating in sales events.

But, luckily for you, we are constantly scouring leading retailers for the best possible price for its items. And luckily, we’ve just spotted a whopping discount on the Apple MacBook Air at Amazon right now. So whopping in fact, the laptop has been slashed to its lowest price ever.

This is a stellar machine that boasts Apple’s latest chip, the M1, at its core, which means the MacBook Air has both strong battery life and powerful performance. Our expert reviewers at IndyBest are big fans of the device too.

If you want to get hold of a MacBook Air at rock-bottom cost, carry on reading.

Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip (13in, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD): Was £999, now £850, Amazon.co.uk

Taking the top spot in our guide to the best high-end laptops, The Independent’s technology critic, David Phelan, gave this machine high praise, noting that the “M1 chip is breathtakingly fast,” making everything “amazingly speedy.” Phelan added that the “magic keyboard, as Apple calls it, is dreamy to use, responsive and comfortable with plenty of travel to make it feel good.”

What about the software? Well, the latest macOS “is bright and appealing while remaining as intuitive and accessible as ever. There are other neat features such as a fingerprint sensor in the power button to make it secure and a huge trackpad.”

“The processor is the real standout, though. It’s so strong that many who have previously sought out the pricier MacBook Pro will find this more than powerful enough for their needs. The extra power has not diminished the Air’s great battery life, however, as this model has six more hours’ usability than the previous model.”

While this machine has a large memory capacity of 256GB, if you’re looking for bigger storage space, the Apple MacBook Air with 512GB (was £1,249, now £1,049.97, Amazon.co.uk) has similarly been reduced to the most competitive price we’ve seen. Snap it up before they sell out, you don’t want to miss this one.

All in all then, a real stand-out machine, and considering it’s at its lowest price ever, it’s surely a no-brainer.

