I’ve tried the Apple Vision Pro M5, here’s how it beats the original
It’s speedier, lighter, more comfortable and, crucially, hundreds of pounds cheaper than the OG headset
Apple has just launched an upgraded version of its Apple Vision Pro, the impressive, if pricey, headset that it first released in 2024. You would be forgiven for thinking they were indistinguishable – they look identical, apart from a striking new headband. But inside, there’s a new processor, the M5, which Apple says is significantly faster and more capable than the M2 chip in the original Apple Vision Pro, and can be found on the new iPad Pro M5 and MacBook Pro M5.
Apple has quietly cut £300 off the price, too, which is great. But it’s still expensive, starting at £3,199. So, it’s not just wearing the headset for an extended period of time that might make your eyes water. Actually, that’s not really a side-effect of the Vision Pro, though many have pointed out that the weight of the original headset became uncomfortable after a while. What will they make of the fact that Apple’s specifications say the new model is heavier? Don’t worry, there’s a good reason for this.
If you have the original Apple Vision Pro, should you upgrade to the new one? I’d say no. There are benefits to the new model, such as longer battery life, faster performance and even faster refresh rates in the displays, all made possible by the M5 chip. But in practical terms, you might not notice much difference in day-to-day speeds.
That said, the new headband is a game-changer. Thankfully, it’s available to buy separately (£99 Apple.com) and is compatible with the first-gen model as well. But most people don’t have the Apple Vision Pro, and that’s the audience that Apple, and this review, are focused on.
How I tested
I got my hands on the Apple Vision Pro headset before the official launch, and was able to put it through its paces and assess it on the following criteria.
- Set up: This takes a little while, as you learn the new interface, adjust the headband to fit, and create what Apple calls a persona (more on that later).
- User-friendliness: I tackled how easy the headset was to use, how intuitive it was to navigate, and how often I got lost.
- Comfort: The headset comes with a new strap, so I assessed whether this was an improvement, and paid attention to how long I could wear the headset before it felt too heavy.
- Battery life: The Vision Pro has a battery that connects by cable, and I checked out if the battery life is, as Apple has claimed, better in the new model.
1Apple Vision Pro M5
- Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
- Processor: Apple M5, Apple R1 chip to reduce latency
- Display: Twin displays with 23 million pixels total, refresh rate up to 120Hz
- Camera: Stereoscopic 3D camera, 6.5 stereo megapixels
- Battery: Up to 2.5 hours general use, 3 hours video playback
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3
- Weight: 750-800g
- Why we love it
- Great performance
- Much improved comfort with new strap
- Huge versatility
- Big price cut
- Take note
- Remains expensive despite price cut
Apple Vision Pro M5: Design and comfort
The Apple Vision Pro is a mixed reality headset, meaning you can use it for functions such as watching movies, for instance. As such, it needs to completely cover your eyes and seal out the light. In other words, it’s not just like a pair of smart glasses.
The first-generation Vision Pro fitted over your head using a soft and stretchy solo knit band, which attached to the back of your head only. It was comfy, but it meant the heaviest part of the device, the glass and metal part where the electronics, displays and other gubbins sit, was resting on your nose.
For many people, this quickly felt heavy. There was another band in the box which had an overhead strap, but it wasn’t as good. Now, Apple has included a much better strap in the box, the dual knit band which uses a clever counter-balanced design that significantly alters the experience. The difference compared to the solo knit band is night and day.
The new band has a clever dual-function dial which allows you to find the perfect fit. I found I could wear it for much longer before the weight was at all noticeable.
The new version has a soft, breathable band on the top of the head and a new rear strap complete with, get this, flexible tungsten rods in the bottom part of the band that counter-balances and lifts the device.
It’s these rods and the rest of the strap that bump up the overall weight compared to the first model, but the design means that even though it is heavier, it feels much lighter. The dual knit band is also available to buy separately for £99 (Apple.com).
The front of the Vision Pro is unchanged, a glass and aluminium frame that looks almost like a ski mask, with a magnetically attached light seal and cushion. Once you’ve put it on, you avoid being plunged into darkness because of pass-through cameras which show you the outside world in convincing detail.
There are downward pointing cameras which keep an eye on your hands. This means they can see the pinch movement of the forefinger and thumb (the main way of interacting with the Vision Pro), even if your hand is resting in your lap. The visionOS interface is highly intuitive, though it’s still possible to get lost at times. As well as the pinch gesture, you can poke your fingers at keypads that appear in the air, and use the digital crown on the top edge of the frame for features such as ‘environments’, on which more in a moment.
Cameras inside the unit track your eye movements, which means that the Vision Pro knows exactly what you’re looking at, so you can select each virtual item floating in front of you accurately. External cameras can also record 3D video which looks tremendous when you play it back on the headset.
Small speakers direct the audio of a movie or a FaceTime call to your ears, though the headset can also be configured to work with in-ear headphones, for instance.
Apple Vision Pro M5: Displays
There are two small displays in the headset, one in front of each eye. The micro-OLED screens are around the size of postage stamps, but each has a resolution that’s greater than a 4K TV, meaning that what you see is rich, clear and detailed. The two displays have more than 23 million pixels between them.
This is the same as on the first-gen model, but the addition of the M5 processor means that the displays now support refresh rates of up to 120Hz for the first time, which allows everything to look smooth, whether you’re scrolling up and down a web page or watching video.
Apple Vision Pro M5: Features
What can you do with an Apple Vision Pro, you might ask? A lot, it turns out. There is a core of apps designed specifically for the headset, with access to more than a million iPhone and iPad apps and games beyond that. Additionally, there are hundreds of 3D movies available to rent or buy in the Apple TV app.
The dedicated apps include Safari, Photos, Messages, Apple Music and Disney+, for a start. And they include delights like immersive videos, which expand the view from a screen to something closer to wraparound.
When you’re watching movies, you can resize the virtual display in front of you until it’s huge, and the Vision Pro can dim the rest of the room so it becomes deeply impressive.
One of the first things you do during set-up is create a persona. You take the device off to use the cameras on the front to capture your likeness. Persona is no longer in the testing phase, and it’s fair to say the feature has come a long way.
It now creates a recognisable likeness – and it captures more of you than you might think, as I discovered when I realised that my specs were clearly visible hanging off the collar of my jumper. Personas are rendered much faster on the new Apple Vision Pro, taking less than a minute. They come into their own in FaceTime calls, where you find other people’s images sitting opposite you, or in a circle if there’s a group. Here you can share a display, at which point all the attendees are sitting alongside each other. The effect is remarkable, if slightly surreal: you find the other personas are making perfect eye contact with you. You can even now high-five somebody, where the actual touch of flesh is replaced by a neat graphic effect. All this is to say FaceTime calls feel futuristic.
You can also create a wraparound effect by turning to ‘environments’. These present richly detailed videos of landscapes, from beaches to lakes and more. By turning the digital crown, the landscape becomes completely enveloping, including ground and sky.
Apple Vision Pro M5: Performance
The new M5 chip means everything happens at a clip, which with something as visually complex as a headset showing the real world as well as multiple apps, is no mean feat.
The new processor is much faster than the M2 chip in the original Vision Pro, though the first device was a strong performer, too.
Still, the efficiency of the processor delivers longer battery life. Where the first model promised 2 hours of general use or 2.5 hours of video playback, now Apple claims 2.5 hours of general use and 3 hours video playback. This feels about right in my tests. You can use the Vision Pro when it’s plugged in as well.
Should you buy the Apple Vision Pro M5?
The Apple Vision Pro M5 has immaculate build quality, great design and extraordinary versatility that keeps growing as new apps are released. Watching a movie is a great experience, and the immersive videos and photos, which you can create yourself, look extraordinary.
The new model is faster than ever, has better battery life and, perhaps most important of all, is much more comfortable to wear for longer.
It's still expensive, even with the surprise price drop of £300. Those advanced components may make it better value than it first seems. It’s still not for everyone, but it’s hard to fault the way the hardware and software work together so perfectly.
