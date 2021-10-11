Apple held one of its famous product launch events on September 14, where it announced the new iPhone 13, as well as its latest smartwatch, called the Watch series 7.

The event, broadcast from Apple’s Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, was called California Streaming and came a year after the launch of the iPhone 12 and Watch series 6.

Its newest version of the Watch features a new design, unveiling a bigger screen, 40 per cent thinner borders on the edge of the display, as well as an improved display so it can be brighter while indoors. There’s also the introduction of an on-screen keyboard for the first time and a series of new faces designed for the new display, while the edges of it remain curved instead of flat, as had been rumoured.

Apple also said its made the watch more durable, and there are new software options for people on bikes, including support for ebikes. The charging experience has also been improved with the company claiming just eight minutes of charge can allow for eight hours of sleep tracking.

The new Watch is available with cases made of aluminium, steel and titanium, two size options, plus a range of colour options and straps to pick from.

When can you pre-order the Apple Watch series 7 in the UK?

The Apple Watch series 7 is available to pre-order in the UK right now. Apple says the first deliveries will begin on October 15, and this is also when we can expect to see stock arrive in shops too. However, that date only applies to shoppers who were quick to place their order, and a Watch series 7 ordered now won’t arrive until mid-November.

The exact delivery date will vary by model, but as an example, Apple says a 41mm Watch series 7 with a blue aluminium case ordered today (11 October) won’t be delivered until between 11 and 18 November.

Apple Watch series 7 release date

Apple at first said the Watch series 7 would be available in the autumn. It has since announced that the smartwatch will be available to buy from 15 October, with pre-orders having opened on 8 October. But as we said above, there is already a significant delay on orders placed now, with estimated delivery dates for some models of Watch series 7 already slipping back to mid-November.

Is the Apple Watch series 7 waterproof?

The current model of Apple Watch, called the series 6 (from £369, Apple.com), is water resistant to 50 metres. More specifically, it meets the ISO standard 22810:2010, which means the smartwatch is safe to wear during shallow-water activities like swimming in a pool or the sea. The Watch series 7 maintains this WR50 water resistance rating.

(Apple)

Best Apple Watch series 7 deals

The Apple Watch series 7 can be bought with out without a cellular 4G connection. Without, and it connects to your iPhone via Bluetooth and shares its data connection. But the model with 4G has its own data connection, so can be used to make calls, send messages and more, all while your iPhone is left at home.

As such, the watch can be bought from all of the major UK phone networks, as well as electronics retailers and other stores. Here are some of the best deals for the Apple Watch series 7.

EE

Data plans for the Watch series 7 from EE starts at £28 a month for 24 months. This gets you the watch itself for £0 and includes 4GB of monthly data; the Watchshares the minutes and texts of your EE phone plan, and the phone and smartwatch share the same number too.

Above this sits a £35 monthly plan that has unlimited data and includes a free 24-month subscription to Apple’s Fitness+ exercise platform, which incorporates the Apple Watch.

Vodafone

Vodafone deals for the Apple Watch series 7 start at £20 a month for 36 months and include no upfront cost. This is for the 41mm aluminium model with 4G and the watch shares the minutes, texts, data and phone number of your smartphone.

The larger 45mm version of the Watch series 7 is £21 a month, and the more premium stainless steel model is £22 a month for the 41mm or £23 for the 45mm version.

Currys

The Watch series 7 prices at Currys are the same as those directly from Apple. This means it starts at £369 for the 41mm version of the aluminium watch with rubber sports band, and £399 for the larger 45mm model.

Adding cellular connectivity increases the price by £100, and you can then seek out y our own monthly data package from any network that sells plans for smartwatches.

Nike

Nike doesn’t sell the Apple Watch from its own store. However, the Apple Watch Nike is available from Apple (£369, Apple.com). This version features a unique Nike-branded strap and is loaded with extra exercise-focused software, including the Nike Run Club app and Nike-themed watch faces.

This watch is the same price as the regular Apple Watch, which means the Nike series 7 starts at £369 and is available to pre-order now, ahead of being released on October 15.

John Lewis

John Lewis will stock a wide range of Apple Watch series 7 models once it goes on sale on 15 October. These span from the entry-level 41mm watch (£369, JohnLewis.com), up to the 45mm stainless steel example with matching Milanese loop strap (£699, Johnlewis.com). The retailer also plans to sell the aluminium models and Nike editions, too, in a broad range of colours and strap options.

Pre-orders aren’t available just yet, but the retailer says the latest Apple Watch will be available from 15 October.

Apple Watch series7 battery life

The latest Apple Watch has the same quoted battery life of 18 hours as its predecessor, the year-old series 6. More specifically, Apple states how the Watch series 7 can survive an 18-hour day that includes 90 time checks, 90 notifications, 45 minutes of app use and a 60-minute workout with music playing from the Watch to a pair of Bluetooth earphones.

For the model without 4G, this is based on it being connected to an iPhone via Bluetooth for the entire 18 hours. For the Watch with 4G, this is based on using its own 4G connection for four hours, then being connected to an iPhone via Bluetooth for 14 hours.

If used only to make and receive phone calls, the Watch series 7 has a battery life of 1.5 hours when using its own 4G connection. When used to stream music from its internal storage, the Watch series 7 can last for 11 hours, which is reduced to eight hours when streaming over 4G.

When used to log exercise, the Watch series 7 can last for 11 hours of indoor exercise, or seven hours when outdoors and using GPS. This falls to six hours when also using 4G.

As for charging the battery back up again, Apple says the Watch series 7 takes about 45 minutes to reach 80 per cent and about 75 minutes to reach 100 per cent.

Apple Watch series 8 release date

Apple usually announces its latest iPhone and Watch at the same event. This didn’t quite happen in 2020, with the iPhone coming a few weeks later. But, that minor delay aside, we’re confident to predict how the Watch series 8 will arrive alongside the iPhone 14 at a launch event in September 2022.

