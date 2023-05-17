10 best Apple iPhone 14 cases that’ll protect your tech in style

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

In case you missed it, the latest Apple iPhone range is made up of four phones: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. While all seemingly similar to its predeccesors, the tech savvy among you will know that there are some slight differences...

The 14 and 14 Plus, for example, have two cameras each, have screen sizes of 5.8in and 6.7in respectively and are clad in aluminium frames with glossy glass backs. The Pro pair, meanwhile, have the same screen sizes but sport an extra camera apiece, a smaller cut-out on the display where the front-facing camera sits, and stainless-steel frames.

That smaller cut-out gives rise to one of the neatest recent innovations, the Dynamic Island. Not an exotic holiday destination, sadly, it manipulates the display to expand and reshape the area around the cut-out according to what you’re doing. And although the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro have similar dimensions, the camera panels are not the same size.

All this, and some other smaller differences, mean cases are not interchangeable between any of the phones – or last year’s models. Almost all manufacturers have made their cases available in all four sizes, as specified in the details below.

As to which kind of case is right for you, well, it’s a matter of asking what do you like? Something that just covers the back, or a wraparound that has slots for cash or credit cards (called a folio or wallet case)? How about a sleeve that you can slide off to make calls but protect the phone when it’s out of use?

Back coverings come in different patterns and materials and clear options are also available, which may appeal if you want to show off the colour of your new iPhone. And there are also those with ring of magnets on the back of the iPhone, called MagSafe, which means the iPhone not only snaps effectively to a wireless charging pad but that the case can be held in place securely. Though, many cases without the internal magnets will still charge with the case on, making them MagSafe-compatible.

How we tested

With a phone case you want a snug, perfect fit. How well do the buttons work through the coverings in the case, we asked, and how comfortable were those buttons to press? Did the case wear out quickly, or did the clear case yellow unattractively? All cases offer some level of protection and we checked that out, too.

The best iPhone 14 cases for 2023 are: