Sensor: 1in 20MP

1in 20MP Lens: 24-100mm F1.8-2.8

24-100mm F1.8-2.8 Video: 4k at 30fps at 1080 at 60fps, live streaming supported

4k at 30fps at 1080 at 60fps, live streaming supported Other specs: 3-stop ND filter, tilting LCD touchscreen, wifi and Bluetooth enabled, USB 3.1 charging and data transfer

Quality and performance

One area that sees compact cameras such as the G7 X mark III gain an advantage over smartphones is in the sensor size. The 1in sensor in the Canon offers 20MP images and provides the opportunity for the camera to take in a much greater amount of information than today’s camera phones. At the same time, it uses new technology to improve the autofocus and shooting speed – it can take short bursts at 30fps in RAW format, which we were impressed by, and if the camera is allowed to refocus between shots then the focus lock and shoot speed was still ahead of many rivals at 8fps.

The camera is twinned with a fast lens that offers a 24-100mm range at f/1.8-2.8, meaning that shooting in low light conditions isn’t too much of a problem. In fact, we shot images in dark indoor settings and found that we didn’t have to push the ISO up much in advance of 800, which was a pleasant surprise. At ISO 1600 the image quality is still good, with acceptable levels of noise for a camera this size, and degradation only began to happen at levels in excess of 4000.

Although we wouldn’t traditionally recommend a camera such as this for long-distance zoom photography, the image quality at either end of the lens’ capabilities was adequate, if not superlative. However, there was some degradation and loss of quality towards the edges of the frame when fully zoomed in and we found that some rivals offer better zoom performance – Canon’s own G5 X mark II (£799, Amazon.co.uk) arguably beats the G7 here in terms of outright lens performance.

Features

As you’d expect, the camera offers wireless and Bluetooth connectivity, as well as the ability to shoot in 4K at 30fps (you’ll have to go hunting for this option in the menu though – by default, it shoots in 1080p at either 30fps or 60fps). Video stabilisation was good but perhaps not as good as some other more video-centric cameras we’ve tested, however the image quality is good if perhaps a little soft for our liking. We did enjoy the fact that there’s the ability to add an external clip-on microphone using the side inputs, with the introduction on this model of a headphone jack too, which is useful.

Canon’s biggest addition to this version of the G7 is the ability for video content creators to live-stream straight from the camera. It’s a nice touch and will definitely add to its value for YouTubers and influencers, although considering it doesn’t also record the footage you’re shooting to the memory card while you’re streaming, we did find this feature to perhaps be a little gimmicky. Many people will find it genuinely useful, however, and we found it easy to set up and use providing internet connection was strong and stable.

One feature we liked that is worth mentioning is the camera’s built-in three-stop ND filter – this made it much easier to get contrast, clarity and quality when taking photos in strong lighting conditions.

The verdict: Canon G7 X mark III camera

The G7 X mark III is a very good camera, offering some notable and welcomed upgrades on the previous mark II edition. That being said, we found it a camera that was hard to place – for many, the G7 mark II will still provide much the same performance in everyday use and Canon’s G5, although larger and slightly more expensive, is probably overall the better and more accomplished device.

The G7 mark III is also up against strong competition in this sector from the likes of Sony and Panasonic, so we’d highly recommend you do your research before making a purchasing decision. Canon is to be applauded for introducing the live streaming feature, which is a first for any camera and has been designed with vloggers in mind. Whether content creators have already gone elsewhere in terms of their camera choices remains to be seen. Although not the best on the market, the G7 X mark III is still a very capable enthusiast’s camera.