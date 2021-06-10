8 best instant cameras: Snap and print on the go

Instant cameras are officially back on trend. In recent years, they’ve become popular as one of the easiest forms of film photography, as you don’t need to worry about getting someone else to develop or print your shots.

Well suited to capturing events and occasions, with the added benefit of a film aesthetic, they’re often quite simple point-and-shoot devices, without the complex controls you’re likely to find on more advanced compact and DSLR cameras.

With the popularity of film photography and the increased desire to create memories away from our digital lives, instant cameras have become an easy and relatively affordable choice, although it’s worth shopping around to find a camera to suit your budget. Bear in mind that as well as the price of the camera itself, you will have to purchase film, which normally comes in packs of 10 or so.

We’d recommend being sparing when snapping – it can get expensive quickly! That said, the results from many cameras on the market these days are excellent, especially from the models we tested.

For this round-up, we tried a selection of instant cameras with a variety of features, from analogue-only models to options that include digital enhancement and Bluetooth connectivity.

They were tested in two different settings over the course of two weeks – bright, daytime, outdoor light and darker, indoor, evening light – to examine colour reproduction, lens quality and exposure settings.

We also took into account the ergonomics of the cameras; how easy they are to store, transport and use; and what’s entailed in setting them up for use, including the price of purchasing additional film. The cameras on this list showcase the best combination of picture quality, creative ability, ease of use and value for money.

Fujifilm instax wide 300 Batteries: 4 x AA Focal length: 95mm Flash: Built-in We’d absolutely recommend the instax wide 300 if you’re looking for larger photos. It’s a chunkier unit than the other options listed, which might restrict the portability of the camera, but the wide images that are produced are some of the best we captured, and are great for taking photos of people in landscapes, for example. Like other Fujifilm products, it’s simple to set up and easy to operate, but don’t forget to purchase extra batteries for the camera if you’re intending to use it for prolonged periods of time. Buy now £ 93.04 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Fujifilm instax square SQ1 Batteries: 2 x CR2 Focal length: 65mm Flash: Built-in This camera is great for those who want an easy-to-use and straightforward setup straight out of the box. Instax’s square film format has become popular in recent years, and the latest addition to the range is the SQ1. It focuses on simple operation, with easy-to-reach controls and an automatic sensor that we found did well in measuring the light and its exposure settings. Our only criticism, however, is that it needs smaller CR2 batteries to operate, which are sometimes hard to find. Buy now £ 119.99 , Argos.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Polaroid onestep+ Batteries: Lithium rechargeable Focal length: 103mm Flash: Built-in The onestep+ is a feature-packed camera, similar to the brand’s onestep 2, but with added Bluetooth control via a phone app as well as a close-focus portrait mode. Similar to Polaroid’s other offerings, there’s a 1970s retro design here, while exposure compensation and flash can be activated using buttons at the front of the camera. There’s two focus modes – distant and close – and we liked the fact that the latter allows you to produce sharper portraits than some of the other cameras we tested. The Bluetooth-connected app offers features such as a self-timer and some manual exposure controls. Again, like other Polaroid products, casual fans might find the film stock a tad expensive for regular use. For many people, the standard analogue versions of Polaroid’s instant cameras do just as good a job without the added complication of connectivity – but if the extra features appeal, this is a great buy. Buy now £ 129.99 , Polaroid.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Fujifilm instax mini 11 Batteries: 2 x AA Focal length: 60mm Flash: Built-in Alongside the brand’s square and wide range, Instax has also beefed up its smaller series with the mini 11. Again, simplicity is key for Instax, with simple automatic-exposure settings, well-placed shutter controls and a selfie mode that activates if you pull an adaptor out of the lens itself. Size and price are the two winning factors for the mini 11, and it’s a nice portable option. We think this would be a great camera for the kids to take on holiday. Buy now £ 69 , Johnlewis.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Kodak smile instant print camera Batteries: Lithium rechargeable Focal length: 27mm Flash: Built-in This is a bit of a different offering from Kodak, as although it’s a dependable, versatile and portable instant camera in its own right, it can also operate as a printer for photos from an external mini SD card or phone. The only downside is the quality of the images, which lose their “retro” appeal somewhat and do literally look like they’ve come out of a printer (which is the case) rather than chemically emerging on photographic paper. If this doesn’t worry you, however, the smile is a good option that gains points for having a quirky design and a small enough size to slip into your pocket. Buy now £ 99.99 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Polaroid now Batteries: 2 x AA Focal length: 60mm Flash: Built-in The Polaroid now is the brand’s most distinctive and familiar-looking camera – and certainly will ring a few bells for those who used one back in the 1960s and 1970s. This harking back to a different era is a purposeful strategy, and with this model it has worked, offering an excellent package with simple controls, an autofocus lens, a USB-rechargeable battery and colourful, vibrant and sharp images. The downside we found is that it’s perhaps a little on the pricey side, especially when you factor in extra film paper packs, but it’s definitely one of the best models we tested. Buy now £ 119.99 , Polaroid.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Lomography lomo’instant automat Batteries: 2 x CR2 Focal length: 60mm Flash: Automatic built-in Lomo’s instant automat impressed us with its fully automatic shutter selection, zone focusing and, in particular, it’s unlimited multi-exposure mode so you can layer up as many shots on one piece of film as you like. It uses the widely available Fujifilm instax mini film and comes in a stylish retro package that harks back to the 1970s. We also liked the fact there are plenty of accessories available on the Lomography site. Buy now £ 149 , Lomography.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Lomography Diana instant square Batteries: 4 x AAA Focal length: 75mm Flash: Additional attachment The lo-fi Diana aesthetic gets a 2021 makeover with the instant square, bringing the familiar, heavily vignetted, hazy look to instant prints. We really like the look of the images that come from this model, and the camera itself offers manual zone focusing, a load of interchangeable lenses and a hot-shoe mount to add devices like external flashes. We liked the fact that this camera has a ton of creative potential and we think it’s good value, too. Buy now £ 65 , Lomography.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

