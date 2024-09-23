Google TV Streamer review: The nail in the coffin for Chromecast?

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The Google TV Streamer is a low-profile streaming box designed to replace the Chromecast. At £99 it’s more expensive than the old dongles, but still significantly cheaper than Apple’s equivalent £149 streaming box.

The new set-top box runs on the Google TV operating system, a streamlined dashboard that brings together all of your most watched shows and movies from across disparate streaming apps into one easy-to-navigate interface.

Being so closely tied to the Google ecosystem allows for some interesting features. For example, you can instantly add shows and movies to your watchlist from your phone, tablet or web browser, which makes it way less likely you’ll forget about your friends’ recommendations on a night out.

Over time the interface learns your preferences and suggests new shows you might enjoy. You can add multiple profiles to get personalised recommendations for each family member or friend. And because it’s an Android device, you get access to the Play Store’s giant library of TV apps, like Plex, which expands the types of shows, movies and channels you can access.

You also get integrated Google Home controls on your television, letting you view and answer your Google Nest doorbell, control your lights and adjust your thermostat without the arduous chore of having to reach for your phone.

How we tested

We spent a few days with the Google TV Streamer to bring you our early impressions of the new device. We review these kinds of streaming boxes with a number of users in mind, from everyday telly watchers to media enthusiasts whose first port of call is to download their preferred, obscure media centre apps.

The Google TV Streamer appeals to both ends of the spectrum. It runs on Android, which is super-customisable for those who want it, and out of the box it offers the most intuitive interface and straightforward setup of any streaming platform around.

At launch (and in the UK at least), the Google TV Streamer is still missing features promised in a future update. The biggest omission is the Google TV Freeplay app, which lets you browse and stream live TV channels, as you would Freeview. Potentially delayed by legal wranglings, it’s still unclear when the Google TV Freeplay app might be added to the Google TV Streamer.

With those caveats in mind, we’ll give you our early thoughts on Google’s new streaming box ahead of a more comprehensive review later on.