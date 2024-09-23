Jump to content
Google TV Streamer review: The nail in the coffin for Chromecast?

The Google TV Streamer combines all of your streaming apps in one slick interface and runs your smart home

Steve Hogarty
Tech writer
Monday 23 September 2024 17:54 BST
Google uses Gemini AI to summarise episodes, making it easy to get back up to speed when new seasons arrive
Google uses Gemini AI to summarise episodes, making it easy to get back up to speed when new seasons arrive (Google)

The Google TV Streamer is a low-profile streaming box designed to replace the Chromecast. At £99 it’s more expensive than the old dongles, but still significantly cheaper than Apple’s equivalent £149 streaming box.

The new set-top box runs on the Google TV operating system, a streamlined dashboard that brings together all of your most watched shows and movies from across disparate streaming apps into one easy-to-navigate interface.

Being so closely tied to the Google ecosystem allows for some interesting features. For example, you can instantly add shows and movies to your watchlist from your phone, tablet or web browser, which makes it way less likely you’ll forget about your friends’ recommendations on a night out.

Over time the interface learns your preferences and suggests new shows you might enjoy. You can add multiple profiles to get personalised recommendations for each family member or friend. And because it’s an Android device, you get access to the Play Store’s giant library of TV apps, like Plex, which expands the types of shows, movies and channels you can access.

You also get integrated Google Home controls on your television, letting you view and answer your Google Nest doorbell, control your lights and adjust your thermostat without the arduous chore of having to reach for your phone.

How we tested

We spent a few days with the Google TV Streamer to bring you our early impressions of the new device. We review these kinds of streaming boxes with a number of users in mind, from everyday telly watchers to media enthusiasts whose first port of call is to download their preferred, obscure media centre apps.

The Google TV Streamer appeals to both ends of the spectrum. It runs on Android, which is super-customisable for those who want it, and out of the box it offers the most intuitive interface and straightforward setup of any streaming platform around.

At launch (and in the UK at least), the Google TV Streamer is still missing features promised in a future update. The biggest omission is the Google TV Freeplay app, which lets you browse and stream live TV channels, as you would Freeview. Potentially delayed by legal wranglings, it’s still unclear when the Google TV Freeplay app might be added to the Google TV Streamer.

With those caveats in mind, we’ll give you our early thoughts on Google’s new streaming box ahead of a more comprehensive review later on.

Google TV Streamer

google tv streamer
  • Best: Google streaming box
  • Dimensions: 162mm x 75.6mm x 26.7mm
  • Weight: 160.7g
  • Resolution: Up to 4K, 60fps
  • Video formats: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, HLG
  • Audio formats: Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, and Dolby Atmos
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4 GHz / 5 GHz)
  • Memory: 4GB
  • Storage: 32GB
  • Why we love it
    • Sleek, minimalist design
    • Best user interface of any streaming device
    • Generates recommendations across all apps
    • Future-proofed smart home hub
    • Well-designed voice remote with speaker
  • Take note
    • Still some major features missing

Design

Unlike dongles that hide behind your TV, this box is designed to sit proudly in front of it, in part so it can get the best reception when working as a smart home hub.

We think it looks great out in the open, certainly sleeker than any TV streaming box we’ve seen before. It’s a minimalist, low-profile, faintly Scandi-looking oblong that mimics the design-ethos of Google’s Pixel phones.

Our test unit came in the porcelain colourway, which doesn’t match a single other object on our TV unit, but a darker “hazel” colour is available if you want to keep things looking cohesive.

Performance

The new streaming box from Google is designed around providing lag-free 4K telly content, with a faster processor, 32GB of storage and double the memory to improve performance and reduce stuttering and delays.

Google hasn’t gone overboard with the specs, however. The TV Streamer is a much smoother experience than the laggy old Chromecasts, but Google seems to have made the new box just powerful enough for the task at hand. It’s fast, but not powerful, and you’ll occasionally spot some jerkiness when quickly switching between demanding apps.

It runs on the Google TV platform, the refreshed and rebranded update to the Android TV interface you might have already seen on other smart TVs. This combines all of your streaming apps, from Apple TV+ to Netflix, into one easy-to-navigate dashboard. Search for a show or movie using a voice command and you’ll be shown list of places to start watching.

Google Home

Google TV also integrates with Google Home, letting you quickly access your smart home controls via a pop-out menu, and without leaving the show you’re currently watching. If you routinely use your phone to dim the lights before settling down to watch something, or you’re waiting for a pizza delivery on your Nest doorbell, you can now do this entirely with the Google TV Streamer remote.

Annoyingly however, at the time of launch, you can’t trigger Google Home routines or automations from the Google TV Streamer. Instead, you’re limited to controlling individual lights or rooms. Got a complicated, colourful mood lighting routine for movie night? You’ll still need your phone to start that.

Voice remote

Otherwise, the remote gets all of the basics right. It’s comfortable, well-designed and has an IR blaster on the front, which lets you control your soundbar or TV using the volume and power controls on the remote. This tester has an ancient 5.1 surround sound system by Logitech, which the Google TV Streamer remote had no problems figuring out. Assigning the remote’s power button to the soundbar means you can no longer use that button to turn off the box, but an auto-off timer feature mitigates this small annoyance.

Alongside a permanent Netflix and YouTube button, the remote also has a customisable button. You can assign this to Google Home, or any other app, or to do things like switch inputs on your soundbar.

You can also make the remote ring out when you lose it down the back of the sofa cushions, by pressing a button on the box, asking your smart speaker or using your phone.

The early verdict: Google TV Streamer

Easily the best streaming box Google has ever made, the Google TV Streamer combines a neat piece of hardware with the tech giant’s rapidly improving Google TV platform. The slick interface pulls all of your entertainment into one place and is powered by Google’s insightful recommendation engine.

There are lots of surprising little features to love. Your doorbell camera slides into view on screen when your pizza arrives 20 minutes into the movie (you’ll get a text pop-up if you use something besides a Nest doorbell). You can ask your speaker to find the remote. You can have an entirely separate profile for the kids. Other basic functions like the ability to cast video to your TV from your phone or laptop work seamlessly.

But there are big features missing at launch, like Google’s free live channels app. The BBC iPlayer app is missing from Google TV, though confusingly it’s available on Android TV. Also missing is the Channel 4 app, which has never been available on either platform. Over in the US they get a dedicated sports tab, but there’s no such tab for UK viewers.

These features will hopefully arrive in later updates, presumably as various local licensing agreements are hashed out. In the meantime, the Google TV Streamer is a great streaming box for the price, and one that stands to improve over time as it receives updates and learns your viewing habits.

