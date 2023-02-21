Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Beats Fit Pro are getting a new splash of colour. The Apple-owned audio brand has announced that it will be launching one of its most popular wireless earbuds in three electric new colours this week, and we got a first look at a pair.

From 23 February, the Beats Fit Pro will be available in coral pink, volt yellow and tidal blue colourways – a departure from the fairly minimalistic original colour variants of black, white, grey and purple.

These aren’t the Beats Fit Pro’s first makeover, however. In August last year, Kim Kardashian collaborated with the brand to launch three pairs of limited-edition skin tone versions of the buds, two of which are still available to buy at Selfridges and Very today.

While the new neon buds are cosmetically different to the originals, they’re exactly the same on the inside, meaning they’re still an excellent go-to pair of wireless earbuds when it comes to working out.

Beats Fit Pro, coral pink, volt yellow, tidal blue: £219.99, Apple.com – available from 23 February

Noise cancellation: ANC

ANC Weight: 55.1g (case), 5.6g (bud)

55.1g (case), 5.6g (bud) Battery life: 6 hours (5 hours with ANC); 7 hours (without ANC); 24 hours with case; fast charging (one hour of playback from five minutes charge)

6 hours (5 hours with ANC); 7 hours (without ANC); 24 hours with case; fast charging (one hour of playback from five minutes charge) Connectivity: One-touch pairing for Apple and Android, Bluetooth 5.2

One-touch pairing for Apple and Android, Bluetooth 5.2 Voice control: Siri, Google Assistant

The Beats fit pro are a fitness-focused pair of wireless earbuds. Think of them as a sportier version of the AirPods Pro that also cost slightly less. What makes them more appealing to iPhone users is that the Beats Fit Pro feature an H1 chip, allowing you to switch between devices seamlessly, as well as share audio with others.

The buds also feature a good, solid level of active noise cancellation, a transparency mode and support for spatial audio. With the Beats Fit Pro, you get everything you love about the first-generation AirPods Pro, but in a clamshell case and with a more fitted design thanks to the wingtips – ideal for those who ferociously waggle their heads on the treadmill trying to beat their PBs. You can read our original Beats Fit Pro review if you want to find out more.

We got a first look at the volt yellow colourway, and they pop in colour significantly more than the original Beats Fit Pro colourways. They stand out a lot more in the ear, and still feel solidly built and secure. The colour looks classically Beats, which were previously known for their eye-catching design.

All three colourways will be launching on 23 February at both Apple and at third-party retailers. It costs £219.99 – the same price as the Beats Fit Pro in black, grey, white and purple.

Available from 23 February

