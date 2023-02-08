Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If you’re on the lookout for a good-value pair of wireless earphones for your Android smartphone, we’ve found a fantastic deal for you.

Google’s Pixel buds pro are to Android and Pixel smartphones what Apple’s AirPods pro are to the iPhone. This means a pair of wireless buds with active noise cancelling (ANC), up to 31 hours of battery life with the included charge case, and enough waterproofing to keep them protected while exercising.

We’re big fans of the Pixel buds pro, and awarded them a score of 8.5/10 when we reviewed them last summer. We liked their controls, the comfortable fit in our ears, and the excellent ANC.

We gave that score when considering their original retail price of £179.99, but right now you can pick up the Pixel buds pro with a 28 per cent saving (£129, Amazon.co.uk).

Two colour options – charcoal and fog – are available at this price, while other hues are offered for a little more, but they still fall below the RRP.

Rating: 8.5/10

8.5/10 Driver: 11mm dynamic speaker driver

11mm dynamic speaker driver Waterproofing: IPx4 (splash/sweat resistant)

IPx4 (splash/sweat resistant) Dimensions: 23.72mm x 22.03mm x 22.33mm

23.72mm x 22.03mm x 22.33mm Charging case dimensions: 63.2mm x 50mm x 25mm

63.2mm x 50mm x 25mm Weight: 6.2g (earbud), 62.4g (earbuds and case)

6.2g (earbud), 62.4g (earbuds and case) Battery life: Up to 11 hours, up to 31 hours with charging case

Released in the summer of 2022, the Pixel buds pro are Google’s flagship wireless earphones. They are intended to go up against the Apple AirPods pro (£234, Amazon.co.uk) and Samsung Galaxy buds 2 pro (£219, Amazon.co.uk).

Although our reviewer criticised Google for being a little late to the wireless earphones party, they also said the Pixel buds pro “are unbelievably comfortable, fit snugly and securely, are wonderful to control and the active noise cancellation is one of the best we’ve seen on a pair of wireless earbuds.”

When compared with Apple’s noise-cancelling earphones, our reviewer added: “These are cheaper than the AirPods pro, the controls are better, the battery life is longer and we really can’t overstate how good it is being able to increase the volume on the buds themselves.”

Battery life for the Pixel buds pro is better than many of Google’s rivals, at six hours for the buds themselves and up to a massive 31 hours when topping the buds up with the included case (which is charged using a USB-C cable or wireless charger).

Amazon has lowered the price of the charcoal and fog versions of Pixel buds pro (that’s black and light grey in plain English), and all variants come with the same white charge case with a black interior. The coral colour way is also reduced (£144, Amazon.co.uk) and so too is the lemongrass model (£140.57, Amazon.co.uk).

