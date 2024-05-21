Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Microsoft has revealed two massive upgrades to its surface pro and surface laptop, which the tech giant hopes will pose serious competition to the dominant iPad and MacBook air.

Available to pre-order from today, both models are both powered by the freshly unveiled Snapdragon X chip, an Arm-based, next-generation processor geared around increased performance and native AI features.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella took aim at Apple during the announcement, claiming the newly redesigned surface laptop and surface pro are 58 per cent faster than the M3-powered MacBook air.

Both devices fall under the new ‘Copilot + PC’ label, which Microsoft is calling “the most powerful Windows PCs ever built”. The label mandates a set of minimum hardware specifications for running in-built AI features.

Other major laptop makers like Dell, Acer, Asus and Lenovo have also announced their own ‘Copilot + PC’ devices this week, all of them running on the new Snapdragon X chip.

We’ll need to thoroughly test the new devices before we can speak to Microsoft’s bold performance claims. If you can’t wait to upgrade, both models are available to pre-order from today ahead of their official release date of 18 June. Prices start from £1,049 for the entry-level models.

Microsoft surface pro: From £1,049, Microsoft.com

( Microsoft )

Microsoft has ditched the numbering scheme this year, simply naming its flagship two-in-one tablet the surface pro (though poke around the official listing and you’ll find it referred to as the 11th edition). The convertible is a full Windows PC squeezed into tablet form and retains the original kickstand design and separately sold keyboard cover.

The entry-level model uses an LCD screen, although you can upgrade to OLED and you also get the Snapdragon X Elite chip, which Microsoft says offers a 90 per cent speed boost over the most recent surface pro.

Pre-order now

Microsoft surface laptop: From £1,049, Microsoft.com

( Microsoft )

The surface laptop gets a bigger redesign than Microsoft’s two-in-one tablet, and this year it features smaller bezels around the screen, a haptic touchpad, up to 22 hours of battery life, a full HD webcam with AI features built in and a speed boost of up to 86 per cent over the surface laptop 5.

Two sizes are available to pre-order – the 13.8in and 15in – with the larger model powered exclusively by the more powerful Snapdragon X Elite chip. Both are said to be the brightest displays of any Microsoft laptop, and you’ve got the option of adding up to 64GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

Pre-order now

