The new, third generation iPhone SE has only just arrived, but already there are some great deals to take advantage of.

You might not find much of a saving on the phone’s contract-free price (from £419, Apple.com), but phone networks and retailers are already rolling out some great offers on their pay-monthly contracts.

As a quick reminder, the new, 5G-ready iPhone SE landed earlier in March and combines the exterior of the previous iPhone SE (and the iPhone 8) with the internals and A15 Bionic processor of the very latest iPhone 13.

The result is a handset that has a compact size and physical home button (complete with TouchID instead of the thwarted-by-masks FaceID), top-notch performance, and a price that is less than half that of the most expensive iPhones.

The 2022 version of the iPhone SE is available in three colour options of midnight (black), starlight (white) and red. Storage options are 64GB, 128GB and 256GB.

Read more:

As is now common across the iPhone range, the new SE does not come with a charger or earphones in the box. Instead it only includes a USB-C to Lightning cable, so you’ll have to either buy a new USB-C plug adaptor, or use any Lightning iPhone charger and cable you might already own.

The best iPhone SE deals for March 2022 in the UK are:

iPhone SE, 2022, 64GB: £0 upfront and £18 a month for 30GB from Virgin Media, Virginmedia.com

(Apple)

Virgin Media has a deal where 30GB of data is half-price for the first six months. For the new iPhone SE this means a £0 upfront fee, then £18 a month for the first six months, followed by £23.50 for the remaining 18 months. As with all of the deals highlighted here, this includes unlimited calls and texts. Opting for the 128GB model of iPhone SE increases the cost to £20 for six months then £26 for the remaining 18 months.

iPhone SE, 2022, 64GB: £0 upfront and £25 a month for 100GB from Three, Mobilephonesdirect.co.uk

(Apple)

This deal is for a Three contract but comes from Mobile Phones Direct. The offer includes the 64GB version of the 2022 iPhone SE and there’s no upfront cost at all. Instead, you just pay £25 a month for 24 months, and in return you get 100GB of monthly data, plus unlimited calls and texts. The phone is available in all three colour options, while increasing storage to 128GB raises the monthly bill to £29, and the 256GB model comes in at £34 a month.

iPhone SE, 2022, 64GB: £49 upfront and £23 a month for 30GB from O2, Affordablemobiles.co.uk

(Apple)

This 24-month deal is for the same model of 64GB iPhone SE, which this time comes from O2 via Affordable Mobiles. The phone costs £49 upfront then £23 a month for unlimited calls and texts, plus 30GB of data. All three colour options are available.

iPhone SE, 2022, 64GB: £79 upfront and £23 a month for 12GB from Vodafone, Mobilephonesdirect.co.uk

(Apple)

This Vodafone deal comes from Mobile Phones Direct and includes 12GB of data, plus unlimited calls and texts, for £79 upfront then £23 a month for 24 months. As with the other deals, this is for the 2022 iPhone SE, in any of the three available colours, and with 64GB of storage.

iPhone SE, 2022, 65GB: £0 upfront and £29 a month for 30GB from Sky Mobile, Sky.com

(Apple)

Sky Mobile currently has a deal where 30GB of data is reduced from £25 to £15 a month, with no upfront fee. The new iPhone SE with 64GB of storage is priced at £14 a month for 24 months, taking the total to £29 a month and nothing to pay upfront.

