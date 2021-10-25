The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 pro launch later this week. Google’s high-end Android devices are designed to compete with the very best smartphones from rivals Apple and Samsung. Pre-orders are open now, though the Pixel 6 pro is selling out at many places.

We’ve compiled some of the best deals on the Pixel 6 below. Keep in mind that no matter where you buy one, both phones come with an offer to claim a free pair of Bose NC 700s worth £349. These highly rated cans claimed the top spot in our list of the best noise-cancelling headphones.

The Pixel 6 itself is based around the Android 12 operating system and Google’s new Tensor chip. This bakes the company’s proprietary machine learning tech into the phone’s hardware to power image processing, speech recognition and artificial intelligence features, and all without needing a connection to Google’s servers.

Both phones also offer a significant camera upgrade over previous Pixel handsets – which already had top-tier photography credentials – and pack much larger sensor capable of drawing in more light.

Most surprising is the price. Google is aggressively undercutting the iPhone 13 and the Samsung Galaxy S21. SIM-free, the Pixel 6 costs £599 and the more premium Pixel 6 pro costs £849. That’s hundreds of pounds cheaper than the nearest rival phones. Google also guarantees software and security updates for five years.

Wondering where you can pre-order the Pixel 6 today? We’ve compiled a list of the best Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 pro SIM-only deals and contracts right now, which we’ll update as new offers come in.

The best Pixel 6 deals

Currys – Pixel 6 (128GB) SIM-free for £599, plus a free pair of Bose NC 700 headphones.

Carphone Warehouse – Pixel 6 (128GB) SIM-free for £599, plus a free pair of Bose NC 700 headphones.

Argos – Pixel 6 (128GB) SIM-free for £599, plus a free pair of Bose NC 700 headphones.

Google Store – Pixel 6 (128GB) SIM-free for £599, plus a free pair of Bose NC 700 headphones. Or £24.96 per month for 24 months.

O2 – Pixel 6 (128GB) with unlimited data, plus a free pair of Bose NC 700 headphones. £20 upfront, then £45 per month for 36 months.

Three – Pixel 6 (128GB) with unlimited data, plus a free pair of Bose NC 700 headphones. £29 upfront, then £27 per month for 6 months, then £54 per month for 18 months.

ID Mobile– Pixel 6 (128GB) with 20GB data, plus a free pair of Bose NC 700 headphones. £49.99 upfront, then £29.99 per month for 24 months.

EE – Pixel 6 (128GB) with 10GB data, plus a free pair of Bose NC 700 headphones. £30 upfront, then £47 per month for 24 months.

Vodafone – Pixel 6 (128GB) with 2GB data, plus a free pair of Bose NC 700 headphones. £9 upfront, then £30 per month for 36 months.

The best Pixel 6 pro deals

O2 – Pixel 6 pro (128GB) with unlimited data, plus a free pair of Bose NC 700 headphones. £30 upfront, then £51.75 per month for 36 months.

EE – Pixel 6 pro (128GB) with 10GB data, plus a free pair of Bose NC 700 headphones. £50 upfront, then £59 per month for 24 months.

Vodafone – Pixel 6 pro (128GB) with 2GB data, plus a free pair of Bose NC 700 headphones. £29 upfront, then £38 per month for 36 months.

Google Pixel 6 features

The Tensor processor

The headline feature on the Pixel 6 is its system-on-a-chip Tensor processor, which uses AI and machine learning to improve photography, adjust video settings while filming, instantly process speech and language, and power the Google Assistant more efficiently.

The camera

The Pixel 6 will come with a higher-resolution 50MP main lens – which beats the iPhone 13 pro max on paper – and an ultra-wide lens that is capable of taking in 150 per cent more light, for improved night photography. The Pixel 6 pro also has a telephoto lens capable of 4x optical zoom and a 20x digital zoom, powered by the Tensor processor.

Photo editing

There are more options for editing photographs on the Pixel 6, including “magic eraser”, which can delete photobombers and other unwanted faces from your pictures, and “face unblur”, which uses the Tensor processor’s machine-learning capabilities to sharpen faces.

When can you pre-order the Google Pixel 6 in the UK?

You can pre-order the Pixel 6 from today, ahead of the phone’s launch date on 28 October. Google officially announced the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 pro at a live-streamed event on 19 October, opening up pre-orders as the event came to a close.

How long does it take to get the Google Pixel after pre-order?

Typically, the time between pre-ordering a Google phone and it arriving is one to two weeks.

Although Google is on track to ship devices in time for the 28 October launch date, some customers in certain parts of the world are reporting delays to delivery. The ongoing global chip shortage – which prompted Apple to slash production targets of the iPhone 13 – might also affect Google and cause unexpected delays.

How much does the Google Pixel 6 cost?

Here are the prices of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 pro in the UK. Both phones can be bought on finance directly from Google with zero per cent interest.

128GB Pixel 6: £599

£599 128GB Pixel 6 pro: £849

£849 256GB Pixel 6 pro: £959

What is the release date of the Pixel 6?

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 pro launch on 28 October and are available to pre-order now.

In other territories, Google announced the availability of the Pixel 6 with added storage capacity. Right now, the 256GB and 512GB versions of the Pixel 6 pro aren’t available to pre-order in the UK. We expect we’ll see them on sale later this year.

What size is the Pixel 6?

The Pixel 6 has a 6.4in display and measures 158.6mm x 74.8mm x 8.9mm and weighs 207g. That’s taller than the iPhone 13 pro, but about as wide.

The Pixel 6 pro has a larger 6.7in display and measures 163.9mm x 75.9mm x 8.9mm. It’s taller and very slightly wider than the Pixel 6, and clocks in at the same size as the iPhone 13 pro max.

Is the Pixel 6 dual SIM?

The Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 pro have space for a single physical SIM card as well as a virtual eSIM, meaning you can make and receive calls and text messages from more than one phone number.

