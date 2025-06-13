Garmin’s new ultra-thin smartwatch takes on the Apple Watch Ultra 2

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Garmin has just announced the Venu X1, an ultra-thin fitness smartwatch with a 2in AMOLED display that looks to be a direct rival to the Apple Watch Ultra 2. The premium wearable will cost a rather pricey £679.99 when it launches on 18 June.

With a bold, squared-off design, nylon strap and adventure-proof titanium caseback, the Venu X1 bridges the gap between Garmin’s more smartwatch-y Venu series and its more fitness-focused Forerunner series. As well as featuring the largest ever screen on a Garmin smartwatch – a whole 0.1in bigger than the Apple Watch Ultra 2 – it’s the thinnest watch the fitness brand has made at just 8mm.

Garmin says the Venu X1 battery will last up to 8 days with the always-on display switched off, dropping to two days with the display left on – that’s shorter than the larger and rounder Garmin Fenix 8. The usual comprehensive suite of Garmin health tracking tools offers 24/7 fitness monitoring and advanced training features. There are more than 100 trackable sports, heart rate variability monitoring, sleep coaching, training readiness and a pulse oximeter to track blood oxygen levels during workouts.

open image in gallery It’s the thinnest watch Garmin has ever made ( Garmin )

The Venu X1 gets full-colour maps, an LED torch and a scratch-resistant sapphire lens, but misses out on some features found in the Apple Watch Ultra 2, namely multi-band GPS, an LTE option, and an ECG monitor for detecting atrial fibrillation. A built-in microphone and speaker let you make and take calls and use Garmin’s voice assistant, with a handful of voice commands available when the watch isn’t paired with a phone, like starting activities and setting timers.

Coming in at £120 cheaper than the Apple Watch Ultra 2 (£799.99, Apple.com), the Venu X1 will be one of the most premium wearables the fitness band has yet produced when it launches on 18 June. You’ll find similar features and a longer battery life elsewhere in Garmin’s sprawling range of smartwatches, which includes our current favourite, the Venu 3.

