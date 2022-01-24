Motorola might not be the dominant force it once was – we still remember our Razr flip phone fondly – but it remains a well-regarded player in the smartphone space, with handsets offered across all price tiers.

The next model due for launch is expected to be an upgrade of the Moto Edge 20 and 20 pro from the company’s premium smartphone collection.

Running Android, these phones are premium by Moto’s standards, but are priced to comfortably undercut rivals like the Apple iPhone 13 and Samsung Galaxy S21, while landing on-par with Google’s new Pixel 6 phone in the circa-£600 range.

The Edge phone lineage began in 2020 and evolved with the Edge 20 in 2021, which is a family comprising three models, namely the Edge 20 lite, Edge 20 and Edge 20 pro. Just like other smartphone companies, Motorola tends to focus on updating the processor and cameras of its handsets each year, while retaining a similar design for several generations.

Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming Motorola Edge 30 smartphone family.

When will the Motorola Edge 30 be released?

We’re likely to see the Edge 30 phone family arrive in the second half of 2022. More specifically, the handsets should land in July, a year on from the Edge 10 trio of phones and two years after the original Edge.

However, it has also been rumoured that a flagship Motorola phone could arrive in January. This was reported by German publication Techniknews in November 2021, which claimed the range will be led by a flagship called the Edge 30 ultra. The website also revealed a bunch of specifications for the phone, which we’ll come back to later in this article.

Motorola might well choose to announce the Edge 30 ultra flagship this month, then add a couple of lesser models to the Edge 30 family later in the year.

What price will the Motorola Edge 30 be?

The Moto Edge 20 family were originally priced from around £300 for the lite model, to £430 for the regular Edge 20 (£374.99, Amazon.co.uk), and around £650 for the Edge 20 pro (£533.99, Amazon.co.uk). These prices have fallen since the phones arrived in 2021, and now you can expect to save between £50 and £150 on the RRP.

We suspect the new models will land at a similar price point, with the handsets ranging from around £300 to over £600. If the rumours are accurate and we see a new ultra model land above the Edge 30 pro, then a higher price will surely be on the cards, potentially in the £700 or even £800 region. That said, this is purely speculation on our behalf for now.

What are the Motorola Edge 30’s specs?

Let us return now to the Techniknews report mentioned earlier and dig into the rumoured specifications of the Edge 30 ultra. It’s claimed the phone will be powered by a next-generation Snapdragon processor dubbed the SM8450 and also known as the 888, with options for 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

Rumoured specifications for the Edge 30 ultra also include a 6.67in OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and speedy 144Hz refresh rate. The latter is the same as the current Edge 20 pro and should make for super-smooth transitions and scrolling.

What cameras will be on the Motorola Edge 30?

As for the cameras, rumours so far claim the Edge 30 ultra will have a triple lens system on the rear with two 50MP sensors (main and ultra-wide) and one 2MP sensor. It is also claimed there will be a massive 60MP sensor on the front, for supercharged selfies.

Features of the Motorola Edge 30

Other features rumoured to appear on the Edge 30 ultra include IP57 water and dust-resistance, and it is expected to run Google’s Android 12 operating system out of the box. The phone is also claimed to include a fast 68W charger for its 5,000mAh battery.

Little else is known for now, especially about the lesser Edge 30 and Edge 30 lite variants, but we’ll be sure to update this article regularly as more information comes to light.

