Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Last month Google launched the Pixel 8a, a budget-conscious, £499 version of its flagship Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, but right now there’s a much better deal to be found at Amazon. For £569 you’ll get the more powerful Pixel 8 bundled with the excellent Pixel Watch smartwatch.

Amazon calculates the saving at £469, but you can usually find the Pixel 8 and Pixel Watch going for less than RRP, bringing the actual saving down to around £260 versus buying both separately. But, that’s still a whopping great discount on two brilliant Google devices.

The Pixel 8 is one of the best Google phones you can buy today, second only to the more expensive Pixel 8 Pro, and comes with a slew of Google’s best AI features. Those include the Magic Editor tool, live translation and automatic meeting transcriptions, and the ability to erase unwanted audio from the backgrounds of your videos.

The Pixel Watch included in this Amazon deal launched in 2022 and is Google’s first smartwatch since the search giant bought up Fitbit. The newer Pixel Watch 2 launched a year later and improved things with a better battery life and performance, but the upgrade was a refinement rather than an overhaul – we still thoroughly recommend the original as a stylish and seamlessly integrated Pixel smartwatch with Fitbit-grade workout tracking.

This is unlikely to be the last great deal we see on Pixel devices this summer. The Pixel 8a has already made it into our list of the best budget phones. Plus, Google is expected to announce the Pixel 9 series of phones in October, which could see the price of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro drop even further. If you want to know more about Google’s new phone, we’ve rounded up all of the latest Pixel 9 rumours but, if you’re here for a stellar deal, keep reading.

Google Pixel 8 + Pixel Watch: Was £1,038, now £569, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Google )

This Amazon bundle offers a huge saving on the 128GB Pixel 8 and the original Pixel Watch, somehow bringing both devices together for less than the price of a Pixel 8 by itself.

In our Pixel 8 review, our tester was impressed by the phone’s genuinely useful AI features, saying “this year’s Pixel phones go hard on fancy generative AI features, but underpinning all of Google’s software cleverness are two excellent devices boasting significant hardware upgrades over last year’s models.”

The original Pixel Watch is rated as the best budget smartwatch in our round-up, where it appears alongside the current Pixel Watch 2. In our Pixel Watch review, our tester dubbed it “Android’s answer to the Apple Watch”, adding that it “hits the ground running with Fitbit-quality health tracking and a new SpO2 sensor”.

With a saving of 45 per cent on both, this is the best Pixel bundle deal we’ve seen in some time.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on TVs and other tech offers, try the links below:

Upgrade your tech with our review of the best laptops, whether you’re working from home or gaming on the go