I’m a tech writer and this is the best PS5 deal I’ve seen this year
The two-week Days of Play sale sees discounts of up to 60 per cent across games, accessories and consoles
If you’ve been holding off on upgrading to the PS5 Pro or you’re just looking to bolster your games library with some bargains, you’re in luck. PlayStation has just rolled out some tempting discounts in its annual Days of Play sale.
The two-week event runs from 28 May until 11 June at PlayStation Direct, the official online storefront for everything from consoles and accessories to games and more. PlayStation Direct is also where you’ll find Flex, a leasing option which gets you a console for as little as £10.99 per month.
The headline act in this year’s Days of Play sale is a hefty £90 saving on the PlayStation 5 console itself, but we’re also seeing price drops of up to 60 per cent across some of the PS5’s best games, including remastered classics like The Last of Us and the unmissable platformer Astro Bot.
The PSVR2 gets some love in this year’s sale too, with a surprise discount of £45 bringing the price of the virtual reality headset (plus the hardware’s best game, Horizon: Call of the Mountain) down to £354.99. The new PS5 Pro doesn’t miss out on the action either, getting a rare £45 discount for the duration of the two-week sale.
You can check out all of the deals over at PlayStation Direct, but in the meantime I’ve rounded up some of the best offers below:
PlayStation 5 (standard, slim): Was £479.99, now £389.99, Playstation.com
In my PS5 review, I called the PlayStation “this generation’s must-have home console” thanks to its stellar library of exclusive games. If that didn’t convince you, maybe this £90 saving will – the time-limited discount applies to both the digital and disc editions of the console.
I’ve highlighted the disc edition here, which is essential if you’ve got a collection of physical PS4 and PS5 games (or Blu-ray movies) hanging around at home.
PlayStation 5 (digital, slim): Was £429.99, now £339.99, Playstation.com
You’ll find the same £90 discount applied to the cheaper, all-digital version of the PlayStation 5. As the name suggests, this model doesn’t come with a disc drive but plays games downloaded from PlayStation Direct. Perfect if you’ve done away with dusty old physical media.
Not sure which edition to get? Handily the digital-edition PS5 can be upgraded with a disc drive later if you ever change your mind.
PlayStation 5 (digital, slim) + two DualSense controllers: Was £529.99, now £439.99, Playstation.com
That £90 discount on the PS5 also applies to the official DualSense console bundle, which packs an extra wireless controller in the box and is essential if you plan on multiplayer gaming at home.
The DualSense controller is an impressive piece of technology in its own right, and uses dynamic vibrations and actuators in the shoulder buttons to simulate everything from weapon recoil to throttle response in racing games.
PlayStation 5 Pro: Was £699.99, now £654.99, Playstation.com
The upgraded version of the original PS5 launched in 2024 and gave Sony’s console a massive spec bump, including double the internal storage and more rendering power.
“Featuring 8K graphics, more internal memory, improved ray tracing and upscaling, the PS5 Pro is the best console out right now, blowing the Xbox Series X out of the water,” said tech writer, Alex, in their PS5 Pro review.
The definitive edition of the PS5, the PlayStation 5 Pro gets a £45 discount at PlayStation Direct. That’s the cheapest we’ve seen it.
PSVR2 + Horizon: Call of the Mountain: Was £399.99, now £354.99, Playstation.com
The PSVR2 has to be experienced to be believed, teleporting your easily duped brain into spookily convincing virtual reality worlds. My PSVR2 review called it “one of the best and easiest-to-use VR headsets you can buy today”, adding that “if you own a PS5 and want to tap into the wide and growing library of fascinating VR experiences that already exist, there’s no simpler way to do it.”
The hardware’s standout title is easily Horizon: Call of the Mountain, a stunningly immersive white-knuckle adventure that blends climbing and archery combat. Right now there’s £55 off at PlayStation Direct.
The Last of Us Part I: Was £69.99, now £34.99, Playstation.com
Still reeling from the second season of The Last of Us? There’s no better time to jump back into the games that inspired the show. Both parts of Naughty Dog’s celebrated third-person zombie shooter – including the remastered second game – are discounted in the Days of Play sale.
Astro Bot: Was £59.99, now £51.99, Playstation.com
Here’s a small saving on one of the best games of this generation. Astro Bot is PlayStation at its most Nintendo, a colourful and bouncy 3D platformer that’s endlessly delightful and makes clever use of the DualSense controller’s new features. Right now there’s £8 off at PlayStation Direct.
