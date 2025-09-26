Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Any fan of horror films knows you often have to sift through a lot of junk before landing on something actually chilling. With so many titles spread across different streaming platforms, the sheer choice can feel overwhelming. Instead of scrolling endlessly, we’ve picked out some of the best horror movies you can stream right now.

This Halloween, Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and more have stuffed their libraries full of chilling films. From classic horrors that you’ll want to return to every ear to more recent monster flicks, there’s no shortage of ways to get spooked.

But not everything has to scare you out of your skin. Alongside darker films such as Dawn of the Dead and Suspiria, there are lighter, family-friendly picks like The Nightmare Before Christmas, Coraline and, of course, KPop Demon Hunters. From cult classics to more modern flicks, we’ve rounded up some of the best films to stream this spooky season.

The best Halloween movies to stream in 2025

‘28 Years Later’ (2025)

Streaming service: Rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video

Rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video Age classification: 15

The long-awaited sequel in Danny Boyle’s zombie saga picks up years after 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later. It follows survivors who leave their quarantined island to find that the virus has mutated, and so have the humans. If you didn’t catch it in the cinema, you can now rent or buy it on Amazon Prime Video.

‘Dawn of the Dead’: Theatrical Cut (1978)

Streaming service: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Age classification: 18

George A. Romero’s classic is often considered one of the best zombie films of all time. Set largely inside an American shopping mall, it mixes biting social commentary with unrelenting gore.

‘The Babadook’ (2014)

Streaming service: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Age classification: 15

This surprising Australian story is about a lady who, following the death of her husband in a car accident, discovers a creepy book left outside her home one day. When the main character, the eponymous Babadook, starts haunting her son, there are serious psychological ramifications for his mother. One part exploration of grief, another part monster flick, this low-budget film shouldn’t be scary given the almost comical Babadook character, but it’s genuinely unnerving and gets under your skin.

‘Vicious’ (2025)

Streaming service: Paramount+

Paramount+ Age classification: 15

Vicious is set for release on Paramount+ on 10 October. Polly (Dakota Fanning) receives a box that demands she place something that she needs, hates and loves inside it. Then twists it into pure nightmare fuel. It’s largely a one-woman flick that’s perfect for spooky season.

‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ (1993)

Streaming service: Disney+

Disney+ Age classification: PG

Tim Burton’s Nightmare Before Christmas is either the most Christmassy Halloween film or the most Halloweeny Christmas film. Either way, we’re happy to watch it surrounded by pumpkins or candy canes. The stop-motion musical film features a cast of quirky characters and hauntingly delightful songs that are sure to get every family ready for Halloween.

‘Get Out’ (2017)

Streaming service : Netflix

: Netflix Age classification: 15

Jordan Peele’s directorial debut is a razor-sharp social thriller that redefined modern horror. Following a young Black man visiting his white girlfriend’s family estate, the weekend quickly unravels into a surreal nightmare. It’s one of the most essential horror films of the last decade.

‘Teeth’ (2007)

Streaming service: Lionsgate+ on Amazon Prime Video

Lionsgate+ on Amazon Prime Video Age classification: 18

This unique film has become a cult classic. It made waves when it came out in 2007, which is unsurprising, given the premise: a young woman with teeth in her vagina. The film is based loosely on the ancient folklore concept of vagina dentata, which has been explored in psychology and fiction for centuries. The protagonist (played by Jess Weixler) suffers from a condition that spells misfortune for her lovers. Expect some serious shock factor.

‘The Blair Witch Project’ (1999)

Streaming service: Lionsgate+ on Amazon Prime Video

Lionsgate+ on Amazon Prime Video Age classification: 15

The ultimate found-footage horror film, The Blair Witch Project, sees a trio of filmmakers venture into the woods to try and capture a glimpse of the legendary Blair Witch, who supposedly lives there. The group get more than they bargained for when they lose their way and begin to hear inhuman sounds at night. This film had a budget of less than $60,000 but had staggering box-office success, grossing more than $248m – proving you don’t need lots of expensive visual effects for effective chills.

‘Coraline’ (2009)

Streaming service: ITVX

ITVX Age classification: PG

This dark fantasy animation is one of the most unsettling kids’ films. Dakota Fanning’s Coraline discovers a hidden door to a parallel world that seems perfect, until the sinister truth about her other mother is revealed. A very creepy watch.

‘Paranormal Activity’ (2009)

Streaming service: Netflix

Netflix Age classification: 15

Prepare for a genuinely scary, well-acted found-footage horror. A couple set up cameras to try to capture the spooky goings on in their home. What starts as relatively low-level – cupboards opening and closing – begins to escalate as the entity continues haunting their house. There are quite a few jump scares, plenty of tension and some scary time-lapse footage.

‘Final Destination’ (2000)

Streaming service: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Age classification: 15

The first film in the smash-hit horror series was a phenomenon in the 2000s. A particular formula – tongue-in-cheek comedy mixed with gruesome, sometimes slapstick, deaths – gained the franchise a cult fan base that is still going strong. After boarding a flight, student Alex has a premonition that the plane he’s on will crash and everyone will die horribly. When he panics and gets off the flight before takeoff, a group of his classmates and other passengers follow suit, then witness the flight exploding shortly after departure. But Death will still come for them, one by one.

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ (2025)

Streaming service: Netflix

Netflix Age classification: PG

One for younger kids. A girl group discovers their music has demon-banishing powers, throwing them into a fight against evil spirits. KPop Demon Hunters is a lighthearted watch this Halloween that’s both funny and spooky.

‘Suspiria’ (2018)

Streaming service: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Age classification: 18

A remake of the 1977 Dario Argento horror classic (which is also available on Prime Video – and highly recommended), the 2018 iteration of Suspiria takes place at a dance school in Berlin where a new student, played by Dakota Johnson, discovers all is not as it seems. Packed with shocking and twisted scenes, this female-led horror left us constantly guessing what dark forces lurk in the school. The star-studded cast includes Tilda Swinton, Chloe Grace Moretz and Mia Goth.

