Get ready for a healthy dose of Nineties nostalgia as another long awaited reboot is heading for our TV screens. Buffy the Vampire Slayer first hit screens back in 1997, with Sarah Michelle Gellar in the titular role of Buffy Summers, a normal teenage girl trying to balance high-school drama and demon hunting, naturally.

Now she’s back for more undead carnage as it looks like streaming giant Hulu is giving the show a much-anticipated sequel series, more than 20 years after the final episode aired in 2003. The reboot comes as a host of other Nineties and Noughties classic shows announce similar comebacks including Malcolm in the Middle and Scrubs.

Gellar won’t be alone in this project, as an already star-studded team is set to join including Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao. But it might be the executive producer role that is the most surprising of all, with country music legend Dolly Parton set to oversee the project.

The reboot will be scripted by Poker Face writers and sisters Nora and Lilla Zuckerman. While nothing has been said about the plot just yet, we do know Buffy will be a recurring character, but it is likely she will not be the lead of the series.

It’s still early days, but here’s everything we know so far about how to watch the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot.

How to watch the ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ reboot in the UK?

Currently the sequel series is nearing its “pilot order” with Hulu likely to give the show the greenlight following the initial pilot episode.

This does sadly mean we are likely a year or two away from sitting down with the new show. But when it does come, as it is a Hulu show, fans in the UK will likely be able to access the show through a Disney+ subscription.

How to watch the original series in the UK?

Before the highly-anticipated reboot comes you’d better make sure you’re up to date on all things demons, angels, Buffy and Spyke.

You can re-watch or binge for the first time (lucky you) the entire original series right now on Disney+.

Who’s going to be in the reboot?

Despite making previous comments publicly about not wanting to return to the franchise, Sarah Michelle Gellar’s team has confirmed the Scooby-Doo and Cruel Intentions actress will become the chosen one once again. The rest of the original cast has not yet been confirmed to return and no new additions have been announced.

Chloe Zhao, Academy Award-winning director of Nomadland, and self-proclaimed lifelong Buffy fan, has also been announced as the director of the pilot episode. Dolly Parton will be donning the title of executive producer for the sequel. It was her production company, Sandollar, that produced the original series back in the 90’s.

