You can watch Criminal Record on Apple TV+ for free

Criminal Record is the latest crime thriller sweeping the nation. Starring Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo (The Good Wife, Stay Close), it’s an eight-part series streaming exclusively on Apple TV+.

The new series sees the Doctor Who star assume the role of grizzled Met Police veteran Daniel Hegarty, as he clashes with younger upstart detective June Lenker, played by Cush Jumbo, over a cold murder case.

What follows is a gripping police drama centred on these two warring star detectives, in a twisting story that explores reports of institutional racism, sexism and malpractice in London’s police force.

Receiving rave reviews from critics, The Independent’s senior culture and lifestyle writer Katie Rosseinsky gave the show four stars in her review. “Criminal Record has the requisite number of twists, turns and genuinely shocking moments, but perhaps the cleverest thing about Criminal Record is the matter-of-fact way it presents the rot seeping through the Met,” she said. “It comments on the state of policing without any Line of Duty theatrics.”

Criminal Record is available to watch exclusively on Apple TV+. The streaming service recently reintroduced its free seven-day trial for new viewers, so, if the idea of Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo bobbing around Hackney and solving crimes sounds like your sort of thing, you can start watching Criminal Record for free right now.

How to watch ‘Criminal Record’ in the UK

Criminal Record is an original series exclusive to Apple TV+. The show started streaming on 10 January, with subsequent episodes arriving weekly.

Apple TV+ costs £8.99 per month, but new viewers can try Apple TV+ for free for seven days.

Who stars in ‘Criminal Record’?

Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo are leads in Criminal Record. Capaldi is perhaps best known for his leading role in the legendary BBC science-fiction series Doctor Who, as well as foul-mouthed comms director Malcolm Tucker in political satire The Thick of It.

Actor and writer Cush Jumbo OBE is best known for her starring role as Lucca Quinn in The Good Wife and its spin-off series The Good Fight.

The supporting cast includes the acclaimed television and theatre actress Zoë Wanamaker, who plays June Lenker’s mother. Stephen Campbell Moore (Ashes to Ashes, Stag, War of the Worlds) plays June’s husband, Leo Hanratty.

Watch Criminal Record on Apple TV+ now

Free seven-day trial is for new subscribers only. £8.99/month after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled.

