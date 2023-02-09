Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

From a concertina-style dog gate to the founder of the British street food awards, four businesses showed off their wares in tonight’s episode of Dragons’ Den, but it was only to be for two start-ups this time round, melting one dragon’s ice-cold heart in the process.

Cristian Brownlee and Matthew Walker’s Oveo powerchair was such a strong proposition that it led Steven Bartlett to offer all his money, with the social media mogul telling Brownlee’s that his story hit him in “the feels”. But not everyone got off scot-free.

While no one really got the grilling of their lives in the sixth episode of the series, we did see the dragons interrogate a former TV reporter’s fast fashion-busting concept that sees customers swap pre-loved clothes for other second-hand garments and an innovative dog gate that stops pooches from escaping up or down the stairs or through the front door.

And, of course, there was also that baffling pitch from a very familiar restaurant critic that still has us scratching our heads, even now. We’ve rounded up everything you need to know about the businesses seen on Dragons’ Den tonight and where you can buy the products.

The Dog-G8 Company’s dog gate: From £62.95, Dog-g8.com

We came to a hilarious revelation about Steven Bartlett in tonight’s episode of Dragons’ Den. Or rather, a revelation about how to make him appear on-screen. Mention the word TikTok or social media and you’ll get a close-up shot of Steven Bartlett’s face, without fail. “TikTok”, Bartlett. “Instagram followers”, Bartlett. “Social media,” Steven Bartlett.

But it was all a red herring for father and son combo Peter and Chris Maxted, who had a product that fixes every dog owner’s biggest fear – a dog gate that stops your pooch from escaping out of the front door when the Amazon delivery driver comes knocking. Despite the dog gate becoming a bit of a TikTok sensation, it wasn’t Steven Bartlett who made an offer, but Sara Davies and Deborah Meaden, with the latter winning the tussle.

Dog-G8 designs concertina-style safety dog gates that can fit different configurations, including front doors, stairways and hallways. It can be concertinaed flat when not in use, and the modular design allows it to fit the width of any passageway.

The company sells three different dog gates for stairways, front doors and motorhomes. Made of metal, they can be put onto uPVC front doors with a bit of adhesive. The original Dog-G8 for front doors costs £62.95; the Dog-G8 Plus costs £89.95 and is designed for stairs and hallways and the motorhome caravan Dog-G8 costs £74.95. You can also buy extension kits and extra mounting brackets.

Secondhand Styling UK: Secondhandstyling.co.uk

(Secondhand Styling )

TV reporter turned entrepreneur, Lucy Norris, hoped her second-hand clothing fashion business idea would be a hit both in the den and on the high street. A subscription-based venture would see customers swap their current clothes with others in a concept store. While the dragons loved the concept, Second-hand Styling was still just that – a concept, making it difficult for any investor to come onboard.

Since appearing on Dragons’ Den, Norris’s business model has shifted quite a bit. Instead of subscribing to a service, you now submit your garment for review online and receive credits for it. These credits then go towards money off pre-loved items on Secondhand Styling’s online store.

The review process seems quite lengthy. You fill out a form on one item, detailing the condition, brand, upload pictures and add comments for the next person who owns the item, explaining why you love the item and why you’re looking to swap it. Secondhand Styling tells you how much it’s worth, you send the item off, wait for it to be approved and get your credits.

Adapt Ability Omeo power chair: £17,630, Myadaptability.co.uk

It was a bold and empowering pitch from founders Cristian Brownlee and Matthew Walker, who assemble and distribute the Omeo hands-free mobility device for wheelchair users in the UK. Believing it will change the lives of many, the pair won the backing of three dragons – Davies, Bartlett and Touker Suleyman.

Founded in 2020, the Omeo technology originates in New Zealand and is assembled into the self-balancing chair by Adapt Ability. Instead of pushing your own wheels, you propel yourself and shift direction using your bodyweight. Adapt Ability says that the Omeo works on all terrains, muddy paths, gravel or sandy beaches. And because it’s hands-free, you can hold things while moving.

The Omeo self-balancing power chair costs £17,630, but the company recommends that everyone trials the mobility device before they make an order. You can book a trial on the company’s website.

Street Food Ventures’ British Street Food Awards: Britishstreetfood.co.uk

(British Street Food Awards )

Now there’s a familiar face. Former restaurant critic at The Independent, Richard Johnson walked into the den and served up the dragons some tasty street food. While they loved the food, the business itself left the investors wanting more as they scratched their heads trying to figure out what the business was.

While Meaden did reveal that his BBC show Kill It, Cook It, Eat It was the catalyst for her transitioning to plant-based food, he walked out of the den without any investment. Johnson runs Street Food Ventures, an events-based company that runs the Street Food Awards in the UK, Europe and the US. The company is currently accepting applications for the 2023 British Street Food Awards.

