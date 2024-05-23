The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
House of the Dragon season two returns in June – here’s where to stream the new series
HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel will be available to stream and watch live on Sky Atlantic and Now
After a long wait for Westeros fans, HBO has confirmed that the second season of House of the Dragon will return to our screens on 17 June.
Set hundreds of years before the events of cult fantasy classic Game of Thrones, the ambitious spin-off captivated audiences with its dragon-based political intrigue, royal backstabbing and its all-star cast of household British names.
Season one concluded in 2022 with tensions at a fever pitch. The fragile peace brokered by King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) had shattered. Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy), heir to the Iron Throne, and her half-brother Aegon Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) now stood poised for a brutal civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons.
Season two of House of the Dragon is expected to focus on this conflict, so expect plenty of bloodshed and heads getting lopped off with great big swords.
As for whose heads we could see flying? House of the Dragon’s core cast – including Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke and Rhys Ifans – are all confirmed to return. Season two will also see the introduction of several new players, among them Simon Russell Beale who was announced to play the role of Ser Simon Strong.
Where to watch ‘House of the Dragon’ season two
Sky Atlantic will be broadcasting House of the Dragon starting 17 June. That means Sky TV subscribers can watch without having to sign up for any extras.
You can watch the entire first season of House of the Dragon for free when you sign up for a free trial of Sky Stream, the broadcaster’s fully digital alternative to its traditional satellite service.
If you don’t have a Sky package but want to watch House of the Dragon, you can subscribe to Now’s entertainment pass, the pay-monthly streaming service that includes access to shows from Sky Atlantic, Sky Documentaries, Peacock, MTV and more. Now costs £9.99 (or £6.99 if you sign up for six months) and there’s a seven-day free trial.
When does season two of House of the Dragon start?
House of the Dragon season two debuts on Sky Atlantic and the Now streaming service on 17 June. HBO confirmed the return date for the show on 21 March. The original series premiered in August 2022 and ran for ten episodes – you can currently stream the entire first season on Amazon.
