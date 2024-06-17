Where to watch House of the Dragon season two in the UK?

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

After a two-year wait for Westeros fans, the second season of House of the Dragon has finally landed on our screens, with the first episode being streamed on 17 June, following the eagerly awaited premier in the US.

Set hundreds of years before the events of cult fantasy classic Game of Thrones, the ambitious spin-off has captivated audiences with its dragon-based political intrigue, royal backstabbing and its all-star cast of household British names.

Season one concluded in 2022 with tensions at a fever pitch. The fragile peace brokered by King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) had shattered. Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy), heir to the Iron Throne, and her half-brother Aegon Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) now stood poised for a brutal civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons.

Season two of House of the Dragon has finally arrived with all the family drama and bloodshed that we might expect and hope for, with familiar faces as well as newcomers among the chaos. The core cast – including Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke and Rhys Ifans – have all returned, but expect several new players, among them Simon Russell Beale, who was announced to play the role of Ser Simon Strong.

open image in gallery Harry Collett and Tom Taylor as Jacaerys Velaryon and Cregan Stark in House of the Dragon season 2 ( Warner Bros. Photograph by Ollie Upton/HBO )

Where to watch ‘House of the Dragon’ season two

Available to watch now, House of the Dragon started streaming on Sky Atlantic on 17 June. That means Sky TV subscribers can watch without having to sign up for any extras.

You can watch the entire first season of House of the Dragon for free when you sign up for a free trial of Sky Stream, the broadcaster’s fully digital alternative to its traditional satellite service.

If you don’t have a Sky package but want to watch House of the Dragon, you can subscribe to Now’s entertainment pass, the pay-monthly streaming service that includes access to shows from Sky Atlantic, Sky Documentaries, Peacock, MTV and more. Now costs £9.99 (or £6.99 if you sign up for six months) and there’s a seven-day free trial.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to stream ‘House of the Dragon Season Two’ then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get the best VPN deals on the market.

open image in gallery Olivia Cooke and Ewan Mitchell as Alicent Hightower and Aemond Targaryen in House of the Dragon season two ( Warner Bros. Photograph by Theo Whitman/HBO )

When does season two of House of the Dragon start?

House of the Dragon season two debuted on Sky Atlantic and the Now streaming service on 17 June. HBO confirmed the return date for the show on 21 March. The original series premiered in August 2022 and ran for ten episodes – you can currently stream the entire first season on Amazon.

