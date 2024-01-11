Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The companion series to Band of Brothers and The Pacific, Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg are back with their latest war epic: Masters of the Air.

While their previous award-winning collaborations showed the Second World War through the eyes of the United States parachute infantry in Europe and the marines divisions in the Asia-Pacific, the latest chapter follows US airmen in the 100th Bombardment Group.

A decade in the making, the miniseries is finally taking flight with a starry cast that includes Austin Butler and Barry Keoghan.

Based on Donald L Miller’s 2007 book of the same name, it brings to life the stories of brave airmen who served during the conflict. The Bomb Group were nicknamed the “Bloody Hundredth”, owing to their harrowing experience of the war and heavy losses during missions.

If you’re looking forward to the new series, the good news is you don’t have to wait long. From how to watch it for free to the cast, keep reading for the full lowdown.

When is ‘Masters of the Air’ released?

The new war miniseries is due to land on our screens on Friday 26 January, with the first two episodes set to drop on this premier date (happy binging).

How to watch ‘Masters of the Air’ in the UK

Masters of the Air is available to watch exclusively on Apple TV+. Hailing from executive producers Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg and Gary Goetzman, the nine-part miniseries has been adapted for the screen by writer John Orloff.

As with most Apple TV shows, the first two episodes will drop on the premier date, with the rest of the series then airing weekly through to 15 March. While Apple TV+ costs £8.99 per month, new viewers can try Apple TV+ for free for seven days.

Who is in the ‘Masters of the Air’ cast?

The war drama boasts an impressive roster of actors, including Elvis’s Austin Butler, Saltburn’s Barry Keoghan, The Boys in the Boat’s Callum Turner and Doctor Who’s Ncuti Gatwa. The huge ensemble cast also includes Anthony Boyle, Bel Powley, Raff Law, Lauren McQueen and Isabel May.

Masters of the Air from 26 January

Free seven-day trial is for new subscribers only. £8.99/month after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled.

