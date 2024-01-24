Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The continent-leaping and decade-spanning drama Past Lives was the sleeper hit of 2023 (chances are you cried at the cinema). Following childhood friends over a 24-year period, Celine Song’s directorial debut has been nominated for two Oscars – Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay.

The critically acclaimed film stars Greta Lee and Teo Yoo as two people whose lives intertwine in both the past and present.

Exploring the Korean concept of “Inyeon” – or fate and destiny – the drama is the semi-autobiographical story of childhood friends Nora and Hae Sung, who grew up together in South Korea before Nora’s family emigrated to Canada.

After many years apart, the two reconnect online before reuniting in New York. Reflecting on how their lives have been shaped by one another and what could have been, the movie was lauded by critics and cinema-goers alike.

Oppenheimer might be on the path for award show domination, but if you’re rooting for this deserving underdog at the Oscars in March, or want to enjoy it for the very first time (lucky you), here’s how to stream Past Lives ahead of award season.

When is ‘Past Lives’ released on streaming platforms?

While we’ll have to wait a little longer to watch Past Lives for free, the movie is available to buy or rent now on Apple TV, Amazon Prime and more.

Past Lives trailer

How to watch ‘Past Lives’ in the UK

If you can’t wait until it drops on streaming, you can watch Past Lives on either Amazon Prime or Apple TV.

On both Amazon Prime, the movie will cost £4.99 to rent (this includes 30 days to watch it and 48 hours to finish it once you’ve started), and £9.99 to buy, while on Apple TV, the movie will cost £4.99 to rent (this also includes 30 days to watch it and 48 hours to finish it), and £13.99 to buy in HD.

What is ‘Past Lives’ about?

Past Lives follows a pair of childhood friends, Nora Mon and Hae Sung, who develop feelings for each other growing up together in South Korea. When Nora’s family emigrates to Canada, the two lose contact for 12 years.

After Hae Sung has finished his military service and Nora has moved to New York, the two reconnect on Facebook and through video calls. Finally reuniting another 12 years later, the pair grapple with destiny and lost love, as well as the choices and mistakes that made up a life. Deeply moving in its exploration of roads not taken and first love, Song’s debut is quiet but powerful (grab the tissues).

Watch now on Amazon Prime

