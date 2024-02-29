How to watch Emma Stone’s ‘Poor Things’ ahead of the Oscars

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The second most nominated film at this year’s Oscars, Yorgos Lanthimos’s Poor Things has already been crowned by cinema-goers and critics alike as the weirdest movie of the year, despite its release just last month.

Drawing comparisons to Frankenstein, the movie is based on the cult 1992 novel by Alasdair Gray and stars Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe.

The peculiar story follows Bella Baxter, a young woman brought back to life through a brain transplant by an eccentric surgeon in Victorian England. Leaving the trappings of Godwin Baxter’s home to embark on a journey of self discovery, Emma Stone’s character travels from London to Lisbon, and onto Paris, with the director using surrealism to make wider points on society.

Accompanied by a haunting score and beautiful cinematography, the movie has recieved 11 nods at the prestitgious awards, including best picture and best director, while Emma Stone is a frontrunner for best actress after big wins at the Golden Globes and Baftas.

If you want to watch Poor Things ahead of the Oscars next month, here’s everything you need to know.

When is ‘Poor Things’ released on streaming platforms?

While we’ll still have to wait a while longer to stream Poor Things with a subscription, the movie is available to buy now on certain platforms. Its streaming debut will be through Disney+ but the date is yet to be confirmed.

How to watch ‘Poor Things’ in the UK

Poor Things trailer

If you can’t wait until it drops on streaming, you can watch Poor Things on either Amazon Prime or Apple TV.

On Apple TV, the movie is available to buy for £11.99 and you’ll be able to rent it from 12 March. You can also buy the film for £11.99 on Amazon Prime.

What is ‘Poor Things’ about?

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things follows Bella Baxter in an unconventional coming-of-age story set in Victorian England. Brought back to life through an experimental brain transplant after she drowned in the Thames, surgeon Godwin Baxter keeps her hidden from society in his grand London mansion.

Breaking free after a chance encounter with Mark Ruffalo’s womanising laywer, Bella travels to Lisbon and Paris on a journey of self-actualisation. Surreal, funny (“furious jumping” is Bella’s word for sex) and beautifully filmed (the costumes are a highlight), Emma Stone is mesmerising in the outlandish movie.

