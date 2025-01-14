Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Apple TV+ has dropped the first trailer for Prime Target, a new conspiracy thriller starring Leo Woodall (The White Lotus, One Day) as a tweed-wearing maths student who accidentally stumbles upon a government conspiracy.

“The world’s greatest mind is now the most wanted,” teases Apple in the show’s trailer. Woodall stars as Edward Brooks, a postgraduate student who discovers a pattern in prime numbers that breaks the fundamental rules of cybersecurity. When shadowy government figures get wind of Edward’s discovery, he’s forced to go on the run. Luckily for our heroic nerd, NSA agent Taylah Sanders (Quintessa Swindell) is on hand to help him expose the conspiracy.

Written by Steve Thompson (Sherlock, Doctor Who), Prime Target stars Stephen Rea, David Morrissey, Martha Plimpton, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Jason Flemyng, Harry Lloyd, Ali Suliman, Fra Fee and Joseph Mydell.

The latest entry into the popular “what if clever people were also hot and could do parkour” genre, Prime Target is catnip for anyone who knows a tiny bit about maths but also enjoys tightly edited chase scenes through university libraries. The eight-part series begins streaming on Apple TV+ on 22 January, with new episodes arriving weekly.

open image in gallery Quintessa Swindell and Leo Woodall in Prime Target, premiering 22 January 2025 on Apple TV+ ( Apple )

Watch the Prime Target trailer

Apple announced Prime Target with an official trailer, giving us our first glimpse of the murky conspiracy in which the genius mathematician-turned-international-fugitive finds himself embroiled.

How to watch Prime Target on Apple TV+

Prime Target premieres globally on Apple TV+ on 22 January 2025, with the first two episodes available to stream immediately. New episodes will then arrive weekly on Wednesdays until 5 March.

Apple TV+ costs £8.99 a month after a seven-day free trial. You can also sign up for the Apple One bundle to get access to Apple TV+ alongside Apple Music, Apple Arcade and iCloud+.

