How to watch Severance in the UK for free, as Apple teases season two

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Apple just gave us our first proper glimpse of Severance season two, as part of an Apple TV+ hype reel shown at the tech giant’s annual WWDC conference. The return of the cult TV hit has been delayed by Hollywood strikes and rumoured creative differences behind the scenes, finally wrapping production in April two years after the second season was first announced.

Created by Dan Erickson and Mark Friedman, Severance follows Mark (played by Adam Scott) and his office colleagues, Helly (Britt Lower), Irving (John Turturro) and Dylan (Zach Chery), who work at the shadowy biotech company Lumon Industries, where employees volunteer to have their minds altered using a medical procedure called “severance”. Each character’s work memories are severed from their home memories, so the characters are essentially leading two separate lives.

Quickly becoming a favourite among fans and critics, the science-fiction drama was renewed for season two before the first had finished airing its audacious cliffhanger finale. Season two has suffered a series of delays, however, with the potential release date now pushed to 2025.

Whether you’ve been served recommendation after recommendation or just want to rewatch the show to spot clues you’ve missed, here’s how you can dive into the office-based dystopian series in the UK, and everything we know about when the second season will start.

How to watch ‘Severance’ in the UK for free

You can watch Severance in the UK on Apple TV+. There are nine episodes of the mysterious series to watch, and they all chart an extreme, chilling take on corporate life.

If you’re not already an Apple TV+ subscriber, you can sign up for a seven-day free trial. After your trial ends, it’ll cost you £8.99 per month. If you manage to get through every episode before your trial ends, you can just cancel your trial, and you won’t be charged when your subscription officially starts.

When does ‘Severance’ season two start?

On 6 April 2022, Apple TV+ renewed the show for a second season. It was expected to return in late 2023 but, in a cruel twist of irony, it seems the series is having its own workplace drama.

According to Puck editor Matthew Belloni, it’s been chaos behind the scenes. In his What I’m Hearing newsletter, Belloni wrote that the second season “has been plagued by pricey problems, including scrapped scripts and the dreaded showrunners who don’t speak to each other”.

According to Belloni, writer Erickson, a “newbie” in the industry, was partnered with veteran Friedman, but they “ended up hating each other”. Friedman was set to leave the show at the end of the first season, but Ben Stiller, the executive producer and one of the show’s directors, reportedly couldn’t find a good enough replacement, so he stayed on, which led to scrapped scripts. Stiller allegedly brought in Beau Willimon, the creator of House of Cards, to help write season three. He was also roped into helping fix season two’s back half.

Then, on 9 May 2023, production of Severance season two was paused due to the Writers Guild of America going on strike. The strike officially ended four months later on 27 September 2023, but the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists was also in the middle of its own strike, and the guild didn’t come to an agreement until November. This was only ratified in early December.

After a turbulent year, fans of Severance finally got the news they were hoping for on 29 January 2024, when director Ben Stiller posted an image of Adam Scott as Mark Scout running down a hallway, confirming that Severance had finally returned to production.

On 10 June 2024 at its annual WWDC conference, Apple included scenes from Severance season two as part of an Apple TV+ promo slate. You’d struggle to derive any plot points from the brief teaser though. Mark has balloons with his own face on them and Milchick welcomes him back to the windowless office hell, remarking to his colleague – and presumably to Severance fans – that “it’s been a minute”.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on TVs and other tech offers, try the links below:

Want to watch your favourite show in style? Here are the best TV deals this month