Carrie Bradshaw returns for And Just Like That season 3 – here’s how to watch

Sex and the City fans, rejoice – the hit spin-off series, And Just Like That, will soon return to our screens, with season three set during one searingly hot summer in New York.

The prequel follows Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte, as well as Seema and Lisa, but minus Mr Big (RIP) and Samantha (though Kim Cattrall did make a small cameo at the end of season two).

The season three trailer says that there’s “nothing like summer in New York City” and sees Carrie turning her hand to fiction writing (“romantasy”, perhaps?), tackling a rat infestation in her home and, of course, dealing with the twists and turns of her love life (will Carrie and Aidan revisit their relationship which was put on hold?).

And if you couldn’t help but wonder... when the show is coming back, the long-awaited new season officially lands on our screens tomorrow (29 May). Here’s where to watch the season three trailer in full, plus how to catch up on the first two series of And Just Like That.

Watch the ‘And Just Like That’ season three trailer

Carrie and the girls return in And Just Like That season 3 trailer

The And Just Like That trailer sees the return of Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte navigating life in New York City during the summer. While little is revealed about what’s to come, it’s set to be another great season – we learn of Carrie’s latest project, see her deal with new challenges (rat infestations), and, of course, there is a cameo from Aidan.

Where to watch ‘And Just Like That’ season three in the UK

The new season of The Sex and the City spin-off premieres on Thursday, 29 May 2025, on Sky TV and Now.

Where to watch the first two seasons of ‘And Just Like That’ in the UK

If you’re not already a Sky customer, you can get yourself a Sky Stream box (£15 per month, Sky.com), which comes with a Sky TV entertainment package and a free subscription to Netflix’s standard plan with ads, as well as a free subscription to Discovery+ (the home of Eurosport).

If you don’t want to buy the Sky Stream box, but still want to watch And Just Like That, you can stream it on the Sky-owned Now streaming service (formerly Now TV). You’ll need an entertainment membership to watch the show (£9.99 per month, Nowtv.com).

You can also buy the entire season one and two boxset on Apple TV+ (Apple.com) and Amazon Prime Video (Amazon.co.uk).

