Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sex and the City fans, rejoice – the hit spin-off series, And Just Like That, has returned to our screens, with season three set during one searingly hot summer in New York.

The prequel follows Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte, as well as Seema and Lisa, but minus Mr Big (RIP) and Samantha (though Kim Cattrall did make a small cameo at the end of season two).

The season three trailer says that there’s “nothing like summer in New York City” and sees Carrie turning her hand to fiction writing (“romantasy”, perhaps?), tackling a rat infestation in her home and, of course, dealing with the twists and turns of her love life (will Carrie and Aidan revisit their relationship?)

The long-awaited new season officially landed on our screens late last night (30 May). Here’s where to watch season three, and how to catch up on the first two series of And Just Like That.

Where to watch ‘And Just Like That’ season three in the UK

The new season of The Sex and the City spin-off premiered on Thursday, 29 May 2025, on Sky TV and Now. New episodes will air weekly until 13 August.

The next episode of And Just Like That will air on 6 June. In the UK, episodes are available to stream at 2:05am and are repeated on Sky Comedy at 9pm.

Where to watch the first two seasons of ‘And Just Like That’ in the UK

If you aren’t a Sky customer, you can get a Sky Stream box (£15 per month, Sky.com), which comes with a Sky TV entertainment package and a free subscription to Netflix’s standard plan with ads, as well as a free subscription to Discovery+ (the home of Eurosport).

If you don’t want to buy the Sky Stream box, but still want to watch And Just Like That, you can stream it on the Sky-owned Now streaming service (formerly Now TV). You’ll need an entertainment membership to watch the show (£9.99 per month, Nowtv.com).

You can also buy the entire season one and two boxset on Apple TV+ (Apple.com) and Amazon Prime Video (Amazon.co.uk).

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Watch the ‘And Just Like That’ season three trailer

Carrie and the girls return in And Just Like That season 3 trailer

The And Just Like That trailer sees the return of Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte navigating life in New York City during the summer. While little is revealed about what’s to come, it’s set to be another great season – we learn of Carrie’s latest project, see her deal with new challenges (rat infestations), and, of course, there is a cameo from Aidan.

Looking for more recommendations? Here’s how you can watch season three of The White Lotus in the UK