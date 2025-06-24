Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amazon has officially revealed the dates for Prime Day 2025. Running from 8 July to 11 July, this year’s Prime Day sale stretches the definition of “day” past its breaking point. To celebrate the rapidly expanding sale, right now Amazon is giving Prime members six free PC games to keep forever.

From now until Prime Day kicks off on 8 July, Prime Gaming members can add six fan-favourite PC games to their Amazon account. Those are Saints Row IV, Star Wars: Rebellion, Saints Row 2, Toem, Dungeon of the Endless Definitive Edition and Tomb Raider I-III Remastered.

The six new PC games have been added to Prime Gaming’s existing library of freebies, which includes a batch of titles added at the start of June. Like a CeX bargain bin, Amazon’s picks are a curious selection of both old and new games. But they include some real gems, lesser-known indie hits and games you might have missed the first time around.

open image in gallery Free games you add to your account are yours to keep forever, even if you cancel your Prime subscription ( Amazon )

June’s games include 2004 stealth classic Thief: Deadly Shadows – here’s the full list:

Mordheim: City of the Damned

The Abandoned Planet

Station to Station

Death Squared

Dark Envoy

Fate: Undiscovered Realms

Thief: Deadly Shadows

Jupiter Hell

Gallery of Things: Reveries

Prime Gaming is included with your Amazon Prime subscription. One of the lesser appreciated benefits of membership, Prime Gaming features a rotating selection of free downloadable games to keep forever, even after you’ve cancelled your subscription. New games are swapped in every month, so it’s worth grabbing what you can while it’s available.

You also get a free subscription to a Twitch channel of your choice every month – your favourite streamer still gets revenue from this, too – plus access to Amazon Luna, the retail giant’s Netflix-style game streaming service.

An Amazon Prime subscription costs £8.99 per month or £95 when you sign up for a year. As well as unlocking a bunch of free games with Prime Gaming, you get benefits like unlimited one-day and same-day delivery on eligible orders, access to Prime Video, and exclusive deals and discounts.

Prime Day is exclusive to Prime members, but you can access the deals from 8 July by starting a 30-day free trial today.

Everything you need to know about Prime Day 2025