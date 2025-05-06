New GTA 6 trailer arrives after Rockstar pushes release to May 2026

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It was inevitable, really. Last week, Rockstar Games confirmed the long-rumoured delay to Grand Theft Auto 6, pushing the release date back to 26 May 2026. In a move that seems calculated to calm fans’ fury, the publisher has now dropped a brand new trailer for what’s shaping up to be one of the biggest game launches in history.

Released today, the second trailer gives us a fresh glimpse of protagonists Lucia and her partner – now confirmed to be named Jason – tearing through the Florida-inspired Vice City. It’s the first trailer since the first teaser from December 2023, which shattered YouTube records and has racked up over 250 million views.

In a social media post shared last week, Rockstar acknowledged the delay, saying it was “very sorry” that it was “later than expected,” and thanked fans for their patience, explaining that the extra development time was needed to meet the high expectations surrounding the game.

“With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations,” Rockstar said. “Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception. We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve.”

The delay came shortly after Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick hinted that a slip was possible, despite earlier confidence in a 2025 launch window. While GTA 6 is now on the back burner until 2026, Borderlands 4, which was announced at the same time, is still scheduled to arrive in September. So, what do we know about GTA 6? When could the game be released? And how much could it cost? We’ve got all the details about the upcoming instalment of the franchise.

‘GTA 6’ release date and trailer 2: When will the game launch?

The long-awaited second trailer for GTA 6 has just landed, giving fans a fresh look at Vice City and our two new protagonists, but it comes with a dose of disappointment. Rockstar has officially confirmed that the game won’t be arriving in 2025 as originally promised. Instead, it’s now set to launch on 26 May 2026, according to a statement shared on the publisher’s social media channels last week.

It’s not the first time Rockstar has delayed a major release. Take Red Dead Redemption 2, for example. The first teaser for that game arrived in October 2016 with a planned launch in the second half of 2017. It was then delayed twice, first to early 2018, and finally released on 26 October 2018 – a full two years after the teaser dropped.

The timeline now looks similar for GTA 6. The game’s first trailer debuted in December 2023, promising a 2025 release window. But with the new date set for May 2026, Rockstar appears to be following a familiar pattern.

Timeline of ‘GTA 6’ release date delays

Rumours of a GTA 6 delay began circulating in March 2024, when a report from Kotaku revealed that insiders at Rockstar believed the game would be pushed to late 2025 or even early 2026. According to the report, development had started to “fall behind,” with Rockstar leadership concerned the studio wouldn’t hit its original target.

Just a month earlier, in February 2024, Rockstar mandated a full return to the office for its staff. While the company cited quality and security as reasons, sources told Kotaku it was also driven by mounting pressure to stay on schedule.

At the time, Kotaku reported that while early 2025 had once been possible, the studio was now aiming for an autumn 2025 launch – a sentiment echoed by Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick during earnings calls throughout the year. In December 2024, Zelnick teased the game as “extraordinary and worth waiting for,” adding that it would be “breathtaking.”

That timeline was finally upended last week when Rockstar officially confirmed the delay and set a new release date of 26 May 2026. The news came just ahead of the release of GTA 6’s second trailer, giving fans a new glimpse at the game’s setting and characters.

‘GTA 6’ location: Where is Vice City?

The second trailer for GTA 6 confirms the game is set in the state of Leonida – Rockstar’s fictional take on Florida. Vice City sits at the centre of it all, returning as the main location. This time around, the city looks bigger, more detailed and far more grounded in modern-day culture than the 1980s version seen in previous games.

While Vice City still has the flashy beachfronts and neon lights, it now includes everything from pastel hotels and late-night strip clubs to busy roads, local businesses and viral-style social media clips. Areas like Ocean Beach, Little Haiti and the Tisha-Wocka flea market all appear to be part of the city. Landmarks like the VCI airport and Port VC show up again, hinting at a much larger, more complex map.

The game will also include locations like the Leonida Keys – a tropical island chain – and Grassrivers, a sprawling swamp region. There’s Port Gellhorn, a faded coastal town with run-down shops and motels, and Ambrosia, which is dominated by a sugar refinery and a biker gang. Mount Kalaga, a mountainous rural area in the north, rounds things out.

While Vice City is the headline location, GTA 6 is shaping up to be much more than a city map. The wider state of Leonida looks like a vast world, with plenty to explore outside the city.

‘GTA 6’ story and characters: Who will be the main protagonists in the new game?

Rockstar has just released character bios for GTA 6. The two main protagonists are Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos. Jason is a former soldier working for local drug runners in the Keys, while Lucia has just been released from Leonida Penitentiary and is looking for a way to turn her life around.

Cal Hampton is Jason’s friend and an associate of Brian Heder. He is described as living “at the low tide of America” and spends his time listening to Coast Guard communications while drinking at home. Brian Heder is a veteran drug smuggler from the Keys. He runs a boat yard with his third wife, Lori, and is allowing Jason to live rent-free at one of his properties in exchange for help with local shakedowns.

Boobie Ike is described as a Vice City legend who owns a strip club, recording studio and property portfolio, while Dre’Quan Priest is said to be an aspiring music mogul who runs Only Raw Records and is focused on building his label’s reputation in the local music scene.

Real Dimez is a rap duo made up of Bae-Luxe and Roxy. They are described as using their time shaking down dealers to fund their music careers and grow their social media following. They are signed to Only Raw Records. Raul Bautista is described as a seasoned bank robber who is always on the hunt for new talent.

How much is ‘GTA 6’ going to cost?

There’s still no official price, but Rockstar hasn’t indicated GTA 6 will break the mould in terms of pricing. While rumours have suggested the game could cost up to $150 (£120) due to its reported $1–2 billion budget, that seems unlikely. Most AAA titles launch at around £69.99, with deluxe or collector’s editions pushing up to £100. Unless Rockstar confirms otherwise, that’s still the expected range.

What console will ‘GTA 6’ be on, and is ‘GTA 6’ cross-platform?

GTA 6 is officially coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on 26 May 2026. Rockstar has not confirmed a PC release, and there’s no mention yet of a version for PS4, Xbox One or Nintendo Switch 2. A PC version will likely come later, based on Rockstar’s usual release pattern. Cross-platform play has not been confirmed.

Rockstar hasn’t said anything specific about the Nintendo Switch 2, but Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has previously said the Switch’s audience has broadened and that “we actually would fully expect to support Switch [2]”, though GTA 6 was not mentioned by name. If it does come to the Switch 2, it’ll almost certainly be well after the main launch.

There’s worse news for 4K support and 60fps. In 2024, Digital Foundry’s Richard Leadbetter said the PS5 Pro was unlikely to run GTA 6 at 60fps, explaining that the series has always pushed the CPU hard. Since the PS5 Pro uses the same CPU as the base PS5, experts believe it will likely be locked to 30fps at launch, with possible upgrades later.

Best ‘GTA’ deals

PlayStation 5 Slim with ‘GTA 5’: Was £499, now £489, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Very )

While there are currently no deals on the standalone PS5 Slim console, if you buy the console from Very, the retailer will throw in a copy of the PS5 version of GTA 5 for just £10, saving you £10.

Want to upgrade your device? These are the best laptops to buy in 2025