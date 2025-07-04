The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Where to buy the Nintendo Switch 2 in the UK
Still hunting down the console? Amazon, Currys and Smyths Toys have the Mario Kart World bundle in stock
After years of rumours and speculation, Nintendo finally unveiled the Nintendo Switch 2 last month, marking the long-awaited follow-up to one of the bestselling consoles of all time. Complete with a larger 7.9in LCD display, sharper 1080p resolution, new Joy-Con 2 controllers, and more social GameChat features, the Switch 2 was always going to sell out.
Unsurprisingly, demand has been through the roof. Stock vanished within minutes on launch day, and for weeks after, it’s mostly been a case of chasing bundles and refreshing product pages. Even now, getting hold of the console isn’t easy.
That said, the situation is slowly improving. Restocks are becoming more frequent, bundles are sticking around longer, and it’s no longer a battle to get one. If you’re still trying to buy a Nintendo Switch 2, here’s everything you need to know and where to buy one in the UK.
Where to buy the Nintendo Switch 2 in the UK
The Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle is currently in stock at several UK retailers. It’s available immediately with same-day click‑and‑collect at both Currys and Smyths Toys. Amazon has it in stock, with delivery estimated by Friday, 11 July. EE is offering the bundle exclusively for existing customers, with delivery in 1–3 working days. ShopTo also has it available now, with next‑day delivery. Finally, Ebuyer is taking pre-orders for the bundle, with shipping scheduled for Wednesday, 30 July.
- Currys: From £429.99, Currys.co.uk – In stock now, same-day click-and-collect available
- Smyths Toys: £429.99, Smythstoys.com – In stock now, same-day click-and-collect available
- Amazon: £429.99, Amazon.co.uk – In stock now, arrives Friday, 11 July
- ShopTo: £429.85, Shopto.net – In stock now, arrives Saturday, 5 July
- EE: From £22 per month, EE.co.uk – In stock now for existing EE customers, arrives within 1-3 working days
- Ebuyer: £395.95, Ebuyer.co.uk – In stock now for pre-order, arrives Wednesday, 30 July
Nintendo Switch 2 price and specs
The Nintendo Switch 2 on its own costs £399.99, and the main bundle with Mario Kart World costs £429.99. Buying the bundle saves you £40 compared to picking up the game separately, so it’s better value if you’re planning to grab it anyway.
The Switch 2 might look familiar, but there’s a lot going on underneath. It’s powered by a new custom Nvidia chip, so games don’t just load faster, they look better and run more smoothly. You get 12GB of RAM (up from 4GB on the original Switch), and most of that goes straight into powering games, not just background stuff.
The screen is still LCD, not OLED, but it’s bigger at 7.9in and has 1080p resolution. It supports HDR and a 120Hz refresh rate. Colours pop more, and motion looks buttery-smooth in handheld mode. There’s also DLSS upscaling built-in, so older games look better. Sadly, while it supports variable refresh rates, this doesn’t work when docked – just in handheld mode.
Nintendo Switch 2 games
There are plenty of new Nintendo Switch 2 games to sink your teeth into. Mario Kart World is the big one, but you’ve also got upgraded versions of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, plus mammoth games like Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition that really test the console’s muscle.
Other games released on launch day included Hades 2, Split Fiction, Sonic X Shadow Generations, Street Fighter 6, Survival Kids and Suikoden I & II HD Remaster. You’ve also got Yakuza 0: Director’s Cut, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, and Deltarune Chapters 1–4, plus more niche picks like Fantasy Life i and Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD. Civilization VII and No Man’s Sky are here too, and Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour acts as a mini showcase for the new hardware.
On top of that, loads of older Nintendo titles have been patched with free performance updates, and Wind Waker, F-Zero GX and Soul Calibur II are now available through the new Switch Online GameCube library. We’ve already begun rounding up the best Nintendo Switch 2 games (so far).
Best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories
Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller: £74.98, Amazon.co.uk
The redesigned Switch 2 Pro Controller has some big improvements over the original Switch Pro controller. It’s a more traditional-looking gaming pad with better thumbsticks, extra durability, a new button for multiplayer social features, added shoulder buttons, and improved rumble effects.
Nintendo Switch 2 camera: £44.95, Amazon.co.uk
The Switch 2 camera lets you video chat with friends during multiplayer games. A few launch titles make use of it too, like Super Mario Party Jamboree, where it lets you appear inside minigames to balance Goombas on your head and sing karaoke songs with friends.
Nintendo SanDisk microSD express card: £49.95, Amazon.co.uk
The Switch 2 comes with 256GB of internal storage. This can quickly fill up with downloaded games, so it’s worth investing in some added storage. Nintendo’s official SanDisk microSD card comes with another 256GB of storage, with fast read and write speeds that work seamlessly with the Switch 2.
Nintendo Switch 2 carry case and screen protector: £20.99, Currys.co.uk Amazon.co.uk
Nintendo’s official case includes a screen protector and cleaning cloth, with room inside for up to six game cards and two Joy-Con 2 straps. That’s enough to take all your gear in the car or on the train, as well as protect it from dust and scratches.
Can’t make up your mind? Have a read of our Nintendo Switch 2 review