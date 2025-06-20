The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Nintendo Switch 2 UK stock live: Argos restocks and you can pick up the console today
If you’re looking to buy the console, here’s your rolling coverage of everything Nintendo Switch 2
Finally, is the Nintendo Switch 2 stock shortage coming to an end? Two weeks on from launch, it’s never been easier to get a console. Argos has just dropped a fresh batch of consoles and bundles, all with same-day click-and-collect, and Amazon has had stock all week.
And they’re not the only ones. Currys has just dropped more bundles for same-day click-and-collect, Very has a bundle in stock, EE continues to offer the console to existing customers, and ShopTo has both the standalone console and bundle available to buy on back order, so it’ll be delivered in July.
Game, Currys, Smyths Toys and the My Nintendo Store also restocked earlier this week, but quickly sold out. I’m updating this page with the latest retailer drops and Nintendo Switch 2 stock news, so keep checking back.
Read more: We’ve got all the details on Nintendo Switch 2 stock in the US
Currys: In stock now, same-day click-and-collect available
Nintendo Switch 2 specs
The Switch 2 might look familiar, but there’s a lot going on underneath. It’s powered by a new custom Nvidia chip, so games don’t just load faster, they look better and run more smoothly. You get 12GB of RAM (up from 4GB on the original Switch), and most of that goes straight into powering games, not just background stuff.
The screen is still LCD, not OLED, but it’s bigger at 7.9in and has 1080p resolution. It supports HDR and a 120Hz refresh rate. Colours pop more, and motion looks buttery-smooth in handheld mode. There’s also DLSS upscaling built in, so older games look better. Sadly, while it supports variable refresh rates, it doesn’t work when docked – just in handheld mode.
Nintendo Switch 2 price
The Nintendo Switch 2 on its own costs £399.99, and the main bundle with Mario Kart World costs £429.99. Buying the bundle saves you £40 compared to picking up the game separately, so it’s better value if you’re planning to grab it anyway.
No big discounts yet – it hasn’t even been out a month, after all – but some retailers have larger, more expensive bundles. These include the new Switch 2 camera (£49, Amazon.co.uk), the Pro controller (£74.99, Very.co.uk) and the official carry case and screen protector (£20.99, Amazon.co.uk), as well as extra games and accessories.
Nintendo Switch 2 launch games
There are plenty of new Nintendo Switch 2 games at launch. Mario Kart World is the big one, but you’ve also got upgraded versions of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, plus mammoth games like Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition and Hogwarts Legacy – two games that really test the console’s muscle.
Other launch day games include Hades 2, Split Fiction, Sonic X Shadow Generations, Street Fighter 6, Survival Kids and Suikoden I & II HD Remaster. You’ve also got Yakuza 0: Director’s Cut, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, and Deltarune Chapters 1–4, plus more niche picks like Fantasy Life i and Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD. Civilization VII and No Man’s Sky are here too, and Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour acts as a mini showcase for the new hardware.
On top of that, loads of older Nintendo titles have been patched with free performance updates, and Wind Waker, F-Zero GX and Soul Calibur II are now available through the new Switch Online GameCube library.
Nintendo Switch 2 Pro controller: £74.99, Amazon.co.uk
The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro controller is a big step up from the original, but it has been selling out as quickly as the console itself. It finally has two re-mappable triggers on the back, there’s a built-in a headphone jack for a wired headset, and there’s a C button for GameChat. Right now, the only place where you can buy one is at Amazon.
Nintendo Switch 2 SanDisk microSD Express card: £49.99, Amazon.co.uk
When you finally get your Nintendo Switch 2, you’ll notice that you won’t be able to slot your current microSD cards in and play your existing games. While you can transfer them over from your OG Switch to the new one, you’ll need a microSD Express card, not the regular one. The official product from Nintendo and SanDisk gives you an extra 256GB of storage and costs £49.99.
Currys also has same-day click-and-collect
Argos isn’t the only one. If you don’t have an Argos or a Sainsbury’s near you, but you have a Currys closer – the retailer is also offering Switch 2 consoles and bundles with same-day click-and-collect.
There are loads of bundles to choose from, as well as the console on its own,
Argos has just restocked the Switch 2, and same-day click-and-collect is available
Morning all!
I start the day with some stock news. As predicted, Argos has just restocked both the standalone console and the Mario Kart World bundle, and both are available with same-day click-and-collect.
If you want to be up and playing over the weekend, Argos is where you want to be.
One final Nintendo Switch 2 stock check
Alrighty, I’m off for the evening, but if you’re still looking for a Nintendo Switch 2 – you’ve got plenty of options.
Game has the Mario Kart World bundle in stock, with delivery as early as tomorrow. Amazon is also in stock, with the console and the Mario Kart World bundle in stock and arriving by Friday, 27 June.
Smyths Toys has stock in select shops, so you might be able to nab one with same-day click-and-collect. EE is also offering the console to existing customers, with delivery in 1-3 working days. And ShopTo has it on back order.
I’ll catch you all tomorrow.
Currys sells out, these are your next best options
Currys has now run out of consoles, meaning that the only place where you can get a Switch 2 today is at Smyths Toys.
Wear SPF if you’re venturing out, and if you’re too afraid, Amazon will deliver your console next Friday, and Game will deliver your console as early as tomorrow.
How to get a Nintendo Switch 2 today
If you want a Nintendo Switch 2 today, you’ll want to buy a console or bundle from Currys or Smyths Toys.
Both Currys and Smyths Toys have same-day click-and-collect nationwide. There seems to be lots of stock at Currys, but you’ll have to check online for Smyths Toys – some stores have already run out.
Game has just restocked the Mario Kart World bundle
Another retailer has just joined the frenzy. The Nintendo Switch 2 with Mario Kart World is now in stock at Game.
While it charges for delivery, you can get it tomorrow if you purchase it now.
EE has just dropped a cheaper Nintendo Switch 2 bundle
EE has just added a cheaper pay-monthly bundle for existing customers. It costs £22 per month and comes with Mario Kart World and a 24-month Nintendo Switch Online membership.
It delivers within 1-3 working days, and remember only existing EE customers can buy it.
Select Smyths Toys have in-store Switch 2 stock
Smyths Toys has also joined the restocking party today. There are a few shops with click-and-collect available. You can’t get home delivery at the oment, but your nearest Smyths Toys may still have stock.
If you’re lucky, you may be able to pick up and walk out with a console today.
Currys has just restocked the Nintendo Switch 2, including bundles
Currys has just restocked the Nintendo Switch 2, including several bundles with Mario Kart World, Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition, Street Fighter 6 and more. Both standalone consoles and game bundles are available for home delivery and free in-store collection.
Prices start from £395.99 for the standalone console, while bundles range from £429.99 to £579, depending on the extras included.
EE has a big bundle in stock
If you’re on the EE mobile network, you can buy a big Switch 2 bundle that includes the Switch 2, Mario Kart World, two extra Joy Cons, and a Switch 2 camera.
You also get a 24-month Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership and a £50 EE GameCard.
You pay £20 today, then £30 a month for two years.