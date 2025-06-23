The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Nintendo Switch 2 live: Where to buy as UK stock sells out fast
If you’re looking to buy the console, here’s your rolling coverage of everything Nintendo Switch 2
It’s been almost three weeks since the Nintendo Switch 2 launched, and just when it seemed like stock was finally stabilising, most retailers sold out again over the weekend. After a flurry of drops last week from Argos, Currys, Game, Smyths Toys and the My Nintendo Store, things are looking a little quieter this Monday.
That said, you can still get your hands on the console if you know where to look. Amazon has just restocked the bundle, EE is still offering the console with Mario Kart World to existing customers, and ShopTo is accepting back orders for mid-July. Fellow independent games retailer Ebuyer also has consoles available with delivery by the end of next month.
If you’re still hunting down the Nintendo Switch 2, I’m updating this page with the latest Nintendo Switch 2 stock news and drop info as it happens. Keep checking back for updates.
Read more: We’ve got all the details on Nintendo Switch 2 stock in the US
Nintendo Switch 2 specs
The Switch 2 might look familiar, but there’s a lot going on underneath. It’s powered by a new custom Nvidia chip, so games don’t just load faster, they look better and run more smoothly. You get 12GB of RAM (up from 4GB on the original Switch), and most of that goes straight into powering games, not just background stuff.
The screen is still LCD, not OLED, but it’s bigger at 7.9in and has 1080p resolution. It supports HDR and a 120Hz refresh rate. Colours pop more, and motion looks buttery-smooth in handheld mode. There’s also DLSS upscaling built in, so older games look better. Sadly, while it supports variable refresh rates, it doesn’t work when docked – just in handheld mode.
Nintendo Switch 2 price
The Nintendo Switch 2 on its own costs £399.99, and the main bundle with Mario Kart World costs £429.99. Buying the bundle saves you £40 compared to picking up the game separately, so it’s better value if you’re planning to grab it anyway.
No big discounts yet – it hasn’t even been out a month, after all – but some retailers have larger, more expensive bundles. These include the new Switch 2 camera (£49, Amazon.co.uk), the Pro controller (£74.99, Very.co.uk) and the official carry case and screen protector (£20.99, Amazon.co.uk), as well as extra games and accessories.
Nintendo Switch 2 launch games
There are plenty of new Nintendo Switch 2 games at launch. Mario Kart World is the big one, but you’ve also got upgraded versions of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, plus mammoth games like Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition and Hogwarts Legacy – two games that really test the console’s muscle.
Other launch day games include Hades 2, Split Fiction, Sonic X Shadow Generations, Street Fighter 6, Survival Kids and Suikoden I & II HD Remaster. You’ve also got Yakuza 0: Director’s Cut, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, and Deltarune Chapters 1–4, plus more niche picks like Fantasy Life i and Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD. Civilization VII and No Man’s Sky are here too, and Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour acts as a mini showcase for the new hardware.
On top of that, loads of older Nintendo titles have been patched with free performance updates, and Wind Waker, F-Zero GX and Soul Calibur II are now available through the new Switch Online GameCube library.
The Nintendo Switch 2 is back in stock at Amazon, but there's a catch
The Mario Kart World bundle is back in stock at Amazon, but there’s no big Add to basket button on the listing.
You have to click the “See All Buying Options” button to reveal Amazon’s listing. Click it and you’ll be able to check out. If you order it today, it’ll arrive on Sunday.
The Nintendo Switch 2 is in stock at EE
Right now, EE customers have it best. The Nintendo Switch 2 with Mario Kart World and a 24-month Nintendo Switch Online membership is currently in stock.
It costs £30 per month over 24 months, with a £20 up-front charge. It arrives in 1-3 working days – so you won’t have to wait long. The only bad thing is you need to be an existing EE customer. If you’re with Vodafone, Three, O2 or anyone else, you’re out of luck.
Nintendo Switch 2, stock hunting is back
Good morning everyone!
After a busy one last week with plenty of stock to go around, it seems like most retailers sold out over the weekend – including Amazon.
You can still find the Nintendo Switch 2 in stcok this morning, but it’s not easy. I’ll be here all day to help you hunt down some consoles. Stay tuned.
Game has restocked the Switch 2 console on its own
There’s some standalone Nintendo Switch 2 consoles available at Game, too. If you order it today, it’ll arrive next week, though there’s also next-day delivery available for an extra fee.
Ebuyer has just restocked the Nintendo Switch 2
Independent games retailer Ebuyer has just restocked the Nintendo Switch 2, and dispatch dates aren’t awful.
The Mario Kart World bundle will be delivered next Tuesday, 24 June, and the standalone console will be delivered at the start of July.
Lots of Nintendo Switch 2 stick around right now
Still plenty of Nintendo Switch 2 consoles floating around at Argos. Currys now says that they’ve all sold out but I’m dubious – most likely is that they’re only selling the bundles and consoles in-store, so it’s worth popping in.
IF not, there’s lots of consoles still in stock at Amazon.
Argos has loads of Nintendo Switch 2 consoles in stock
Argos still has loads of consoles and bundles available – I reckon this one could last a while.
Demand for the console was higher last week, and even then, it was still in stock for the entire day. Could we see consoles remain in stock for the entire weekend? Here’s hoping!
Very has one Nintendo Switch 2 bundle in stock
If you don’t mind waiting, Very has one bundle in stock. It costs £555 and comes with Mario Kart World, the Pro controller and the Switch 2 camera.
It arrives next Tuesday, which isn’t that far off, but if you want it sooner, Argos or Currys are your best bets.
Currys also has same-day click-and-collect
Argos isn’t the only one. If you don’t have an Argos or a Sainsbury’s near you, but you have a Currys closer – the retailer is also offering Switch 2 consoles and bundles with same-day click-and-collect.
There are loads of bundles to choose from, as well as the console on its own,
Argos has just restocked the Switch 2, and same-day click-and-collect is available
Morning all!
I start the day with some stock news. As predicted, Argos has just restocked both the standalone console and the Mario Kart World bundle, and both are available with same-day click-and-collect.
If you want to be up and playing over the weekend, Argos is where you want to be.