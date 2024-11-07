The 30th anniversary edition bundle doesn’t launch until 21 November ( The Independent )

After years of speculation, Sony has finally launched its latest PS5 Pro console in the UK, bringing gamers the most powerful PlayStation it has ever released.

Boasting better graphics, more internal memory, improved ray tracing and upscaling through Sony’s PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) technology, it’s a powerhouse of a games console, blowing the Xbox Series X out of the water. And unlike the original PS5 console, there isn’t a stock shortage to worry about.

But what about the PlayStation 5 Pro 30th anniversary bundle? Ultra-coveted, the vintage PS1-themed version of the PS5 Pro sold out within minutes when PlayStation launched its pre-orders in September. It only manufactured 12,300 consoles, and Sony isn’t expected to restock it any time soon. If you were lucky enough to secure one, your bundle will ship out on 21 November.

We’re currently tracking UK retailers to bring you the latest PS5 Pro news and stock in real-time, so if you want to pick one up – now is your chance. Some retailers even have a few deals on the PS5 Pro console. We’re rounding up exactly where you can buy the PS5 Pro in the UK, and highlighting any deals and bundles as and when we spot them.