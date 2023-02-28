Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s been years in the making, but the Pokémon Sleep game, announced in 2019, is finally ready for prime(ape) time.

The mobile game was revealed at the Pokémon Presents event last night (27 February). It was originally supposed to launch in 2020, to capitalise on the success of Pokémon Go, doing for sleeping what Niantic did for walking, but like many a game set for release during the pandemic, it was pushed back.

Developed by Select Button, Pokemomn Sleep gamifies sleeping. It lets players track their sleep with their phone next to their pillow or with a separate device called the Pokémon Go Plus+. The device works with both Pokémon Sleep and Pokémon Go.

Gameplay wise, it appears to work in a similar way to the hit mobile game that took over the world in the summer of 2016. You complete a sleep style dex instead of a Pokédex over time, just by sleeping. The longer you sleep, the higher your score.

The game classifies your sleep into one of three sleep styles – dozing, snoozing or slumbering – based on how well you’ve slept, and you’ll find Pokémon sleeping in a similar way to you around Snorlax when you wake up, ready to be registered in a sleep style dex.

If you buy the Pokémon Go Plus+, it will connect to the app, using Bluetooth, to track your sleep, and will wake you up with Pikachu’s voice. For those still playing Pokémon Go, you’ll be able to catch and spin PokéStops with the same device in the daytime, making it your ultimate Pokémon mobile game companion.

The game launches this summer, with the Pokémon Go Plus+ being available to buy from 14 July 2023. Pricing has not yet been revealed for the device.

