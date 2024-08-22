Support truly

Microsoft has just unveiled the release date of its two new Xbox series X consoles and new Xbox series S console, which will all launch in October this year and are available to pre-order now.

First revealed at the Xbox Game Showcase in June, the trio of new Xbox variants each come with increased storage capacity and are available in new colours. Notably, these aren’t more advanced “pro” editions of the console – they’re functionally the same machines underneath, but have a new facelift and increased internal storage.

The highlight of the bunch is the limited edition 2TB Xbox series X in galaxy black, a cosmic, star-speckled design resembling the night sky. The spacey, glittery green colourway extends to a matching galaxy black controller and stand. This model is the only one of the three to feature a physical disc drive.

There’s also an all-digital 1TB Xbox series X in robot white – a colourway previously exclusive to the smaller, cheaper and less powerful Xbox series S – as well as a new 1TB Xbox series S, again in robot white. The 1TB variant of the Xbox series S was previously only available in black.

All three new Xbox consoles are available to pre-order now and will launch on 15 October, just in time for Christmas (and hopefully) Black Friday.

Microsoft Xbox series X, 2TB, galaxy black special edition: £549.99, Microsoft.com

The all-new galaxy black Xbox series X is the star of Microsoft’s new line-up. The special edition is a glittery cuboid, dotted with white and green speckles. Microsoft has doubled the internal storage from 1TB to 2TB, and the console keeps its dedicated disc drive. It costs £549.99 – £70 more than the original 1TB Xbox Series X in carbon black. The redesign also comes with the included Xbox wireless controller, which has a black front and a green back. Available to pre-order now, it launches on 15 October and will only be available in limited quantities.

Microsoft all-digital Xbox series X, 1TB, robot white: £429.99, Microsoft.com

The robot white Xbox series X is a cheaper, all-digital version of the flagship console, but with no disc drive and the same internal storage. That means it retains the same powerful 12 teraflop processor, 4K gaming and up to 8K high dynamic range video. Microsoft also revealed that it’s discontinuing the carbon black 1TB Xbox series S in favour of the new robot white edition.

If you want an Xbox that will last you into the future, the Xbox series X is much more powerful than the Xbox series S, and if you don’t care for physical disc games, it’s now more affordable. Plus it comes in that sleek white colourway.

Microsoft Xbox series S, 1TB, robot white: £299.99, Microsoft.com

The Xbox series S with 1TB of internal storage was previously only available in a black colourway, but now you can get it in robot white like the 512GB model. This one is a pure facelift and still offers extremely good value if you’re after a cheaper, all-digital console. While it’s not the most powerful, it’s still a capable machine.

