The 11 best travel-themed Christmas gifts, handpicked by The Independent’s experts
Treat the traveller in your life to an item they will love, whether that's a practical gift or a premium present
Christmas shopping becomes a little easier when the person you are buying for has a specific interest. There are plenty of kitchen gadgets for the chef in your life, while the sports lover will appreciate some new clubs.
This guide is for the loved one who is always hopping on the next flight or boarding the early morning train to a dream destination. Whether you’re looking for a practical travel gift, or something that helps them plan their trips in advance, we’ve got you covered.
One option is to splurge on a more luxurious version of an everyday travel item, such as an eye mask or compression socks. Or, while less glamorous, something more functional such as an Apple AirTag, is usually warmly welcomed for their utility.
Whether it's travel for business or pleasure, The Independent’s Travel Desk has rounded up our favourite products, ideal for Christmas stocking fillers.
How we tested
Each one of these gifts has either been tested out on our travels or was already in our possession. As frequent travellers ourselves, we know the very best products that have been useful to us while hopping on a plane, boarding a train or embarking on a road trip to all corners of the earth. From practical essentials that can be bagged at a low price point to small gifts that help us plan or remind us of our travels, we have rounded up our favourites that we would recommend gifting for Christmas.
The best travel Christmas gifts for 2025
1Main Squeeze Compression Socks
- Best: Best: Overall travel gift
- Why we love it
- Also great for working out in
- Take note
- A limited colour range so far
These are not your nan’s compression socks. Resplendent in bright red or yellow, these stylish accessories are a perfect gift for a frequent flyer. The socks look great, sure, but they also do the job: with cushioned, breathable, moisture-wicking material, they consistently protect against swelling and inflammation. I initially bought them for travelling in, but find myself wearing them every day – not only are they ideal for the plane, they are also perfect for sedentary office days (promoting healthy blood flow and offering a pop of colour). I’m obsessed. - Sophie Dickinson, Deputy Travel Editor
2Spacemasks self-heating eye masks
- Best: Best: for jet-lag
- Why we love it
- Soothing for tired eyes
- Take note
- Not reusable
These self-heating eye masks are soothing when you’re trying to sleep on a flight or facing jet lag. There are five individually wrapped masks in the box, so you can easily pop one in your pocket or hand luggage. The mask loops over each ear and starts to heat up as soon as it’s removed from the packaging. The original (and subtle) jasmine scent is also joined by rose, chamomile, and orange and grapefruit options. The masks help to calm a headache, as well as offering a welcome moment to simply shut off from the world and rest. They’re not reusable because of the way they work, but they do offer up to 30 minutes of heat – and you can keep them on for longer, because the warmth lingers. Costing under £20, this is a great stocking filler option, or you could break the box up into five single gifts for friends and family. - Helen Wilson-Beevers, Content Editor
3Tatcha The Silk Sunscreen SPF50
- Best: Best: for beauty travellers
- Why we love it
- Slightly tinted, adds radiance
- Take note
- Pricey
An indulgent SPF buy that adds sun protection and radiance, this is a useful skincare gift for a beauty fan who loves to travel. The slimline 50ml bottle slots easily into a make-up bag and the sunscreen is slightly tinted too – so there’s no residual white cast. It’s lightweight and softening on skin, and contains brightening ingredient niacinamide as well as hydration-promoting hyaluronic acid (perfect if your face is feeling parched after a flight). The product doubles up as a primer underneath make-up and doesn’t cause pilling, and it also acts as a smoothing standalone layer if you prefer to avoid foundation. It’s suitable for sensitive skin and doesn’t make your eyes sting – which is crucial when shopping for sunscreen. While undeniably a bit pricey, the finish feels luxurious, the bottle lasts ages and it would definitely make for a special Christmas treat. - Helen Wilson-Beevers, Content Editor
4Apple AirTag
- Best: Best: for bag tracking
- Why we love it
- Alerts your phone if you leave a bag behind
- Take note
- Only compatible with iPhones
While this is more of a practical present, any frequent traveller in your life will thank you for the extra piece of mind an Apple AirTag brings. Slipping it into an inside pocket of checked-in luggage will alleviate any missing bag worries, as the location of the bag will appear as soon as they gain signal after touchdown. Or, if they are travelling by train and have to put their luggage in the large bag storage at the ends of the carriages, they can keep a close eye without having to constantly look up from their seat. I found that the Air Tags gave me one less thing to worry about when travelling.
Its small, compact size makes it suitable to slip into anywhere, whether it's coat pockets, handbags, larger suitcases or even pop it onto a key ring and stash it on their keys. The one-year, long-lasting battery life ensures that they can use it multiple times on many different journeys. - Amelia Neath, Travel Writer.
5Estella Bartlett Colour Block Mini Jewellery Box
- Best: Best: For accessorised travellers
- Why we love it
- Plenty of space for studs
- Take note
- Slim necklace storage pouch
No jetsetter wants to travel in a tangle, and this compact faux leather jewellery box by London-based brand Estella Bartlett is a dream for transporting valuable trinkets while on the move. Currently on offer for less than £20, the light-weight zippered case features a structured burgundy design, contrast coral lining and a playful “rings and things” slogan. Inside, cushioned rows hug rings and stud earrings; a split interior including a deep compartment for your bracelets, bangles and chunkier statement pieces. A slim pouch in the lid can also store necklace chains and hoops if your travel plans are seriously blingy. With 12 colour ways to choose from, fill your friends' stockings and suitcases with this box this Christmas. - Natalie Wilson, Senior Travel Writer
6RAINS HILO Weekend Bag
- Best: Best: For a weekend away
- Why we love it
- Waterproof
- Take note
- No internal pockets
For staycation season, a spacious overnight bag is an essential, and this zippered weekend bag from Danish outerwear brand Rains is one of the coolest to pack in the car. The stylish and spacious duffel has plenty of space for jumpers and jeans, with 17 colours, including blue metallics, greens and neutrals, and three different sizes to choose from. A forewarning that the single main compartment, though roomy, has no internal pockets for storage. The traveller favourite also features two different strap lengths and is fully waterproof against unpredictable winter downpours. - Natalie Wilson, Senior Travel Writer
7Drawstring Flat Lay Makeup Bag
- Best: Best: For makeup lovers on the go
- Why we love it
- See all your products in one go
- Take note
- Hard to use on small surfaces
Its likely that a frequent traveller will have some sort of toiletry or makeup bag in their travel supplies drawer already, so if you are looking to give something a little different, why not let them try something a little different with this bag that opens up into a large mat in seconds. While they can't bring their whole beauty set up on holiday with them, this cosmetics bag is arguably the next best thing. Instead of rummaging through a makeup bag trying to find their concealer and almost busting the zip in the process, this bag allows them to see all their products at once when it is laid out. Inside, there is a zip pocket, eight built-in elastic brush holders, as well as two large exterior pockets. The bag closes with a drawstring and is fastened with velcro for extra security, while the bag comes in a large range of colours, prints and textures to complement a variety of styles. - Amelia Neath, Travel Writer
8The Pure Silk Eye Mask
- Best: Best: For luxury travellers
- Why we love it
- Developed for delicate skin, the silk is particularly gentle
- Take note
- At £36, it’s slightly more expensive than the typical high street offering
For the traveller who regularly hops time zones, an eye mask is a must-have for good sleep. I love The Silk Collection’s mulberry offering, which promises to soothe the skin during shut-eye. It lacks the friction of other eye masks, making it ideal for de-puffing post flight. Available in a range of subtle colours (silvery oyster; eclipse black; muted pistachio), it feels like a luxurious addition to a nighttime routine, and comes in an elegant gift box – an easy present for the jetsetter in your life. - Sophie Dickinson, Deputy Travel Editor
9Barbour Waxed Holdall
- Best: Best: For durability
- Why we love it
- Hard-wearing
- Take note
- Sponge-clean only
This roomy 31cm x 59cm x 31cm waxed holdall with leather trim comes in Barbour’s signature olive shade for a timeless Christmas travel gift that’s versatile too. It features two carry handles which are comfy to hold when walking between destinations, plus a detachable shoulder strap. The bag’s unstructured shape offers flexibility for packing a lot into it, while the waxed finish adds a hard-wearing element. The exterior is sponge-clean only and can attract a little fluff – but it’s nothing a lint roller won’t remove prior to trips. Its soft cotton lining features the classic Barbour tartan and the zips also showcase the brand’s logo. With two inner zipped pockets joining the main compartment, you’ll have space to stash away loose items. I’ve been using this bag on repeat for over a year now, and it’s a useful go-to for both overnight stays and travelling further afield. - Helen Wilson-Beevers, Content Editor
10The New York Times: 36 Hours Europe
- Best: Best: For planning
- Why we love it
- Perfect for city break planning
- Take note
- Bulky, so won't make it as a travel companion
If you know someone who might be planning a European city break or two, this coffee table book is the perfect start to planning a long weekend away. This travel guide compiles 130 itineraries from The New York Times’s popular 36 Hours column, giving a brief overview of the key points to hit in every destination, as well as an example itinerary on how to spend one or two days there, with recommendations on places to eat, drink and visit. Unfortunately, the hardback editions would not be suitable to bring if someone is travelling light, and the 2019 publication date may mean some businesses are no longer open, but it's a great place to start when choosing which European city to tick off next. - Amelia Neath, Travel Writer
11Jetter suitcase glass bauble
- Best: Best: For decoration
- Why we love it
- The attention to detail makes this bauble a cut above the rest
- Take note
- At £22, you've got to hope it makes the tree every year
Look, it’s not exactly a utility choice, but for something decorative, it’s hard to beat this charming silver suitcase bauble. It’s a cute memento for the traveller’s tree (and will hopefully inspire them when booking next year’s trips.) It’s covered in brightly-coloured stickers – featuring Australia, Hawaii and Japan, among others – and its glittery design makes it suitably seasonal. If your gift receiver is typically found on the slopes, the ski lift option is a fun alternative, too. - Sophie Dickinson, Deputy Travel Editor
What is the best gift for a frequent traveller?
When it comes to finding a gift for the person who travels often, these products will be an ideal gift no matter the destination. While the perfect present will depend on their style and interests, you can’t go wrong with an Apple AirTag for those who value practicality above all else, while the Main Squeeze compression socks make for a useful product that is high quality and also adds a pop of colour to any airport outfit.
How we selected the best gifts for travellers
We are a group of people who live and breathe travel, going on frequent trips to all sorts of destinations throughout the year. When compiling this gift guide, we considered the following factors:
- Practicality: We rounded up gifts that have been useful for travelling all year-round.
- Luxury: While it is easy to buy the bog-standard version of a product, buying the more luxurious version of an item can make your loved one feel a little extra special, and they will be very grateful for a touch of luxury when they are far away from home.
- Usefulness: Frequent travellers will know what items are and are not essential to bring when packing for a trip, as baggage space only lets them bring a finite amount. So choosing the ideal gift comes down to whether it will be useful enough to make the cut.
- Cost: We chose gifts that were good value, for money, covering options that are an extra special present, to cheaper stocking fillers.
