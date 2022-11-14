Jump to content

Aldi is selling £19.99 heated boots to keep your feet cosy this winter

They’re a cold-weather essential this winter

Furvah Shah
Monday 14 November 2022 13:14
Affordable and cosy, they're perfect to use when working from home

Affordable and cosy, they’re perfect to use when working from home

(The Independent)

As colder days are fast approaching and heating bills continue to rise, Aldi has launched plenty of new products to help us keep warm and cosy on a budget this winter.

From an oversized wearable blanket to a bargain heated clothes airer, the latest drop from the budget retailer is just as cost-effective and effecient.

It’s recently unveiled heated boots for just £19.99 to help keep your feet warm this winter, without increasing your energy bills.

Complete with three temperature settings, an automatic timer and a removable, washable fleece lining, these heated boots are perfect for working or relaxing at home.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to get your hands on them.

Read more:

Kirkton house heated boots: £19.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

There’s nothing worse than having cold feet, and Aldi describes its new heated boots as a “must have for this cold season”.

You can choose from two colours, grey and pink, and they‘re designed with three different temperature settings, an automatic timer and automatically switch off after 90 minutes of use. They also have an LED display, a removable fleece lining and can be neatly stored away by folding them flat.

Available to pre-order now, they can be bought online and in-store from 20 November, making them a great gift to give this Christmas - or to keep for yourself.

As with all of Aldi’s Specialbuys, products often sell-out, so we’d recommend acting fast to get your hands on one of these cosy feet warmers ASAP.

Pre-order now

Looking for more ways to keep warm this winter? We’ve rounded up the best electric blankets

